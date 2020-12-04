Be Strong International to Host Holiday Toy Drive for Needy Children

Be Strong International will host a Holiday Toy Drive on Friday, December 11 in Florida City, FL where over 200 underserved children between the ages of 3-13 will receive age-appropriate unwrapped toys just in time for the holiday season. The drive will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Point Crossing Apartments.

Miami, FL, December 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Over 200 underserved children between the ages of 3-13 will now be able to unwrap toys on Christmas morning thanks to the Be Strong International (BSI) Holiday Toy Drive on December 11 in Florida City.

With the help of sponsors and volunteers, BSI will distribute toys to children two weeks before the Christmas holiday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Point Crossing Apartments in Florida City, which is the southern-most municipality in the South Florida metro area. Toys and gift items will be comprised of a variety of age-appropriate options, including books, interactive games, puzzles, building sets, electronic games, crayons and coloring books, sports equipment, arts and crafts kits, journal sets, play food and kitchen sets, doll house toys, science kits, train sets, bath products, action figures, toy trucks and cars, stuffed animals, and gift cards.

“The Holiday Toy Drive, which is our first, allows us to spread holiday cheer this season,” said Michelle Shirley, Executive Director of BSI. “This has been a challenging year, particularly for the youngest among us, and if we can put a smile on even one child’s face and make their holiday special, we know we made a difference.”

Sponsors that made the toy drive possible include The Honorable Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, TD BANK, Florida Blue, Be the Light Ari Arteaga Foundation, Keller Williams, Five Below, and Pro Insurance Consultants.

“We want to do what we can to brighten the holiday season for needy children. With nearly one in eight families not having enough to eat, it can be challenging to put gifts under the Christmas tree,” said Danielle Dubuc Wightman, Community Outreach Specialist at BSI.

Interested corporations, non-profit organizations, or individuals who are interested in providing financial support, gift cards, and/or toy donations can contact Danielle Dubuc Wightman, Community Outreach Specialist, at danielle@bestrongintl.org.

For more information, visit BSI’s website at www.bestrongintl.org/events. For inquiries or to arrange an interview, contact Kristina Ugalde at kristina@bestrongintl.org.

