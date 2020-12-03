The dedicated community of 5 million dog-lovers will join the pet industry's most innovative entrepreneurs.

San Diego, CA, December 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today, Metamorphosis Partners LLC, the leading full-service pet marketing agency and pet venture studio, announced that it has acquired “Dogs Of (dogsof.com)” a growing digital community of over 5 million dog-lovers that includes Instagram social profiles @DogsOfInstagram @DogsOfInstagram_Video @DogsOfShelters and TikTok social profile @DogsOfTiktok, for an undisclosed sum.

@DogsOfInstagram captures and celebrates the special moments in dogs’ lives by sharing user-generated photos that make their audience laugh out loud and stories that melt their hearts. The team at Metamorphosis Partners recognizes the valuable bonds this community has created through the sharing of their personal family memories, and commits to maintaining those genuine moments of connection for dog lovers and their dogs.

Metamorphosis Partners will continue this journey while expanding the reach and breadth of the “Dogs Of” community and content, giving top brands and influencers the opportunity to participate in the conversation through original branded curation. Combined with Metamorphosis’ other consumer platforms, which include GreatPetCare, TheAnxiousPet, Muttropolis and PawPrint, it creates a unique audience network and value for pet parents and brands who want to reach them.

“Our dogs bring so much joy, wonder, and happiness into our lives,” said Brock Weatherup, Founder and CEO for Metamorphosis Partners. “Finding ways to enrich the bond between people and their pets is a core part of our mission. This acquisition is our opportunity to help pet parents find amazing content that brings them closer to their dogs, day after day. Now, we can also offer a unique advertising opportunity for brands who want to be part of these conversations - because we know that many of them are pet parents too who value the stories being shared.”

The continued growth of “Dogs Of” directly supports the trend among pet parents to cultivate as much knowledge and inspiration as possible about the health, happiness, and well-being of their pets. Pet adoptions skyrocketed in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, driving many new pet parents to search for the best ideas, information, and products for their four-legged family members, and using high-trust online resources for guidance.

“The insight that our leadership team and expert contributors have is unrivaled in the industry,” said Rebecca Pollard, Metamorphosis’ Director of Marketing. “They’ve spent their careers discovering and developing truly unique and innovative pet products, solutions, and educational content that span a variety of needs. We couldn’t be more excited to participate in and nurture a community that shares our passion.”

This acquisition comes shortly after Metamorphosis Partners announced their acquisition of YourHealthyPet.com in October, an Amazon seller business for pet-specific products who are experts in revenue-driving marketplace experiences. This is yet another new service offering for brands looking for exposure to pet audiences, specifically on Amazon and other marketplaces.

About Metamorphosis Partners, LLC:

Launched in 2019, Metamorphosis is a full service agency dedicated to the pet industry, combined with a venture studio building businesses dedicated to all aspects of pet parenting through a unified portfolio of leading consumer engagement platforms. Founded by Brock Weatherup and Nico Chereque (previous founders of PetMD, Pet360, and PetCoach), Metamorphosis leverages its companies’ capabilities to deliver value-added, innovative products, services, and content resulting in long-standing customer relationships. Metamorphosis’ portfolio includes Great Pet Care, Great Pet Media, Muttropolis, The Anxious Pet, Barkly, and Pawprint. For more information, visit metamorphosis.com.

