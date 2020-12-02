Easy Peasy – Revolutionary Video Greeting Card App That Saves Money and Time. Gifting and Greetings for the 21st Century.

Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises.

Columbia, SC, December 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- A new, revolutionary, video e-card App named "EasyPeasy" is being launched soon. The mobile app provides the users with an all-encompassing gift and online greeting card giving experience. It’s convenient, fast, and it saves tons of money and time.

Easy Peasy allows the users to select an e-card from over 500 cards within 42 different categories. The categories include birthdays, all major holidays, invitations, and special events such as dinner parties, adoption, house warmer, birth announcements, gender reveal, and even a happy divorce card if the need arises. Name it, the app got a card for it.

Once the app consumers select a beautiful and trendy e-card, they can personalize it with a written message and video. No written words can replace a video of someone speaking from the heart.

Lastly, if anyone really wants to share the love, they can select an e-gift card from hundreds of cards from named brand merchants such as Amazon, Walmart, or Dunkin Donuts. No more expensive generic paper cards that end up in the trash. Personalized video cards can be downloaded, and will be cherished for years to come.

Easy Peasy is designed to celebrate life, spread joy, melt hearts, and bring everyone closer to the ones they love.

Being one of the finest e-gift cards App, EasyPeasy is all set to enter into the limelight. With the EasyPeasy App, people are able to send personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple App. EasyPeasy lets its consumers send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. It is because everyone loves surprises. An Easy Peasy Video Card is inexpensive, personalized, convenient, and instantaneous. Give EasyPeasy a call at +1 (424) 600 8617, check out the user-intuitive website at www.easypeasycards.com, or send EasyPeasy an email at support@easypeasycards.com. If this sounds interesting, download the app in the Apple or Google play store for free.

Contact Information:

EasyPeasy

Melissa Royalty

+1-424-600-8617

Contact via Email

www.easypeasycards.com

