Muzzy Unveils Global Licence Property - Popular BBC Language Learning Programme Available for Local Publishers

Muzzy, the children's language education programme, has unveiled a new six-level English language course for early years foundation through to teen. Developed by language experts, the programme is now available as an international licence opportunity, via publishing house "Growing Minds."

Chicago, IL, December 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The property is developed to support classroom teaching, especially in locations where technology may be limited, or where there’s a gap in foreign teaching staff. Since many schools around the world don’t have connectivity, the user-friendly toolkit brings the Muzzy characters to life in several formats, including; print, online, USB and DVD.

Richard Flower, Publisher of Growing Minds, said: “We’re bringing a fresh new approach to learning, while overcoming the global challenge of limited technology in the classroom. It’s a great opportunity for publishers all over the world to be part of the Muzzy family and access an established brand in a cost-effective way. We developed the range with publishers in mind, allowing the toolkit to be modified and customised to local markets and their specific needs.”

Ben Maddrell, CEO of Growing Minds, said: “Children of all ages love and connect to the familiar BBC character, helping them to absorb a new language in an entertaining and effortless way. We are proud to have already helped more than 40 million children worldwide.”

Created in association with leading professionals, the full-course follows international standards including the Common European Framework (CEFR).

Developed by the BBC, Muzzy is an animated learning programme based around Muzzy and friends. The story features a King, Queen, Princess, hero, villain and even a giant from outer space – ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Fully immersing children through its fun adventure, it introduces youngsters to over 1,200 vocabulary words and phrases, based on effective “see and listen, say and learn” principles. This also lays the building blocks for future learning, helping to develop children’s aptitude and love for language.

There are six carefully-curated programmes, starting with early years lessons for pre-schoolers, all the way up to children age (5-9), tweens and teens.

