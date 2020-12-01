Mongolian superstar MRS M's Asian hit "Sugar Daddy" gets a remix makeover from New York Hip Hop producer Harry Fraud - who's produced everyone from French Montana to Wiz Khalifa. It's the first taste of an upcoming EP collaboration between the NY Hip Hop hitmaker and Asian star.

B2 Music, a division of B2 Holdings Ltd. and distribution partners NEXT records announced today that their artist, MRS M will drop a new remix/video of her single Sugar Daddy by New York Hip Hop luminary Harry Fraud.

Since her breakout in 2016, MRS M has taken over the thriving Hip Hop and RnB scene in her native Mongolia. Her music videos regularly rack up millions of views, and she performs to sold out venues and festivals. The 2019 single "Tasty" was her first English language effort, and it caught the attention of New York producer Harry Fraud, who’s produced everyone from French Montana to Wiz Khalifa to Benny the Butcher. He flew her over to his Wave Cave studio in Brooklyn, and the resulting 3 song EP is due in February 2021. In the meantime, he’s remixed her Asian hit Sugar Daddy to glorious effect. Stretching Trap to the breaking point, his remix is trippy and uplifting and perfectly compliments her sultry sex kitten lyrics - delivered in English and Mongolian. But it doesn’t really matter what language it is...just grab your headphones and dive in.

Sean Dinsmore, Director of B2 Music, said, “We are super excited for MRS M and her continued direction into English language songs. Her tracks with Harry Fraud are perfect for her style – sexy, moody and soulful.

MRS M added, “I’m so happy to be working with Harry Fraud. It’s like a dream for me – coming from Ulaan Baatar all the way to Brooklyn, and meeting everyone. I just want to keep building it.”

Harry Fraud added, “It was a refreshing experience working with MRS M. She’s incredibly focused and driven which makes my job easy. Can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve got!”

MRS M is part of a roster of top emerging Asian talent at B2 Music, including Hong Kong singer/producer Shimica, China’s top ranked female DJ Lizzy Wang and prolific Hong Kong producer SILVERSTRIKE.

b2 Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based talent management company, record label and music advisory firm. B2 represents established and emerging Asian talent, as well as Western talent and music management companies seeking opportunities in the Asian market. Additionally, B2 Music, B2’s record label, focuses on presenting the best Asian music to an international audience. See www.b2talentasia.com

MRS M burst onto the vibrant Mongolian Hip Hop scene in 2016 with her hit single "Bang" which caught the attention of b2 Music, who signed her and added the track to their 2018 compilation VIBE Presents: Urban Asia Vol 1. Her next single, the English language "Tasty" led 2019’s VIBE Presents: Urban Asia Vol 2, and was a runaway hit in Asia, with over 2.7 million YouTube views to date. Her New York recording sessions with Harry Fraud were capped off by a sold-out show at Chelsea Music Hall at the red-hot Soul in the Horn party.

