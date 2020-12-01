Rose Medical Center Names Laura Thornley New Chief Nursing Officer

Denver, CO, December 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rose Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Thornley, MSN, RN, BS, NEA-BC, as Rose Medical Center’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Thornley will be part of the Rose Executive Team and will lead Rose’s overall hospital patient experience and nursing education.

“Laura has a demonstrated track record of excellence in patient experience and advancing the quality agenda to provide exceptional care for patients,” says Casey Guber, Rose Medical Center President & CEO. “She will be a great addition to our executive team.”

Laura comes to Rose - and to Colorado – from HCA Healthcare sister facility, HCA Methodist Hospital Stone Oak in Texas, where she has been since 2013. In her current role as Vice President of Clinical Operations, she has provided direction and senior leadership support for all inpatient units, During her tenure in that role, she led the team to achieve excellent experience scores and developed a strategic RN turnover reduction strategy. Prior to that role at the hospital, she had multiple nursing leadership roles in women’s services, making her an exciting addition to Rose’s already well-known comprehensive women’s program.

Laura has her Master of Science, Nursing, from Texas Tech University. She has been part of the HCA Healthcare ACNO Program, and she earned her BS in Nursing from University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care.

We take great pride in hiring the best people to provide care for our patients and families. We are honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace for six years in a row, a true badge of honor as the award is voted on by Rose colleagues, as well as having been named a 100 Top Hospital® for 13 years running from IBM-Watson Health. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, our division has been named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital “to serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.

