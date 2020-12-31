Interval International and Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino Sign Multi-Year Affiliation Renewal

MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announced the extension of its exclusive affiliation agreement with Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino in the Dutch Caribbean. The 362-unit shared ownership property is located a short distance from the white sands of the famed Eagle Beach, which is ranked as one of the best beaches in the world.

"The affiliation with Interval drives value across our business...," said Richard Roy , general manager.

"The affiliation with Interval drives value across our business through sales and marketing, lead generation, employee development, and owner engagement initiatives," said Richard Roy, general manager of the resort. "We have developed a strong relationship with Interval's dedicated industry professionals, and know that we can count on them to support our success for many years to come."

"Eagle Aruba's leadership has overseen an impressive $54 million-plus renovation of the entire property. Every unit, common area, and amenity has been upgraded, and this investment will no doubt have a positive impact on the guest experience," said Neil Kolton, Interval's business development director, Caribbean and Southeast U.S. "We couldn't be more pleased with Richard and his team's commitment to delivering this exceptional quality product, which in turn reinforces Aruba's reputation as one of the most desirable travel destinations in the Caribbean."

The renovated property features spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites overlooking a central landscaped courtyard and expansive free-form swimming pools. Completely refurbished suites offer spacious living rooms with designer furniture, fully equipped kitchens with upscale appliances, tiled bathrooms with high-end finishes, and a private balcony or patio. Additional enhancements include renovations of two existing pools, expansion of Uncle Tony's Pizza restaurant, a new adult pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, and comprehensive upgrades to the lobby, activities center, barbecue and game areas, and landscaping.

Visitors to this tropical paradise can enjoy exploring the island's rich heritage and architecture, bird watching in a protected sanctuary, touring a coconut plantation, or hiking through the Arikok National Park that covers 20 percent of the island. In addition, its white-sand beaches are some of the world's best – Eagle Beach is ranked fourth in the Caribbean and number seven in the world in the "best beach" category by TripAdvisor's® 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards. Food lovers can sample the excellent local fare of the numerous restaurants, serving cuisine inspired by the destination's diverse cultural influences.

New timeshare owners will be enrolled as Club Interval Gold® members, entitling them to exchange through Interval by depositing their week or converting it to points for maximum exchange flexibility. As Club Interval Gold members they will also have access to a number of upgraded benefits and services that they can enjoy year-round, including Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week or points toward a cruise, hotel, tour, spa vacation, or unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; Golf Connection for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with Dining Connection; City Guides for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, which gives them the opportunity to earn bonus points for up to two free weekend rental days; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; dining and leisure discounts powered by Entertainment®; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 14 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 1.8 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interval-international-and-eagle-aruba-resort--casino-sign-multi-year-affiliation-renewal-301199701.html

SOURCE Interval International