US eDirect Announces Contract With Parks Canada

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Public Services and Procurement Canada on behalf of Parks Canada has awarded a six-year contract with five additional option years to implement and operate the Parks Canada Reservation Service to US eDirect, the industry's leading provider of recreation management systems.

"Being selected to work with Parks Canada is an incredible honor. We are excited to begin this journey," said Tony Alex, company President and CEO.

"The selection process to replace the existing legacy reservation system was extremely thorough and professional. We are enthused to deploy our modern solution, Recreation Dynamics, to serve people who have the good fortune to visit these special places in the future," echoed Bill Bryan, company Vice President and former state park system director from Missouri.

The new platform, Recreation Dynamics, is known for its simplicity for patrons and staff and useful innovations. It will help visitors book reservations, tickets, tours, and passes in one user-friendly website. Enhanced communication tools and contactless self-service options will allow visitors to effortlessly plan their experiences. The new website will help visitors conveniently discover and book experiences offered by Parks Canada whether they are at home, on the road, or at their favourite Parks Canada location.

"Ultimately, it's not about a shiny new website, it's about making it easier for people to discover new experiences and make memories in the national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas," Bryan said. "Canada is replete with iconic destinations, and it will be a breeze for Canadians and visitors to book their epic trip using Recreation Dynamics."

Parks Canada protects a network of natural and cultural heritage places in Canada that include 47 national parks, 171 national historic sites, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park. Headquartered in New York, US eDirect is the leading provider of cloud-based outdoor recreation management systems internationally.

For more information, go to https://outdoors.usedirect.com/.

https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-data/award-notice/PW-XN-114-38785-001

