Skanska renovates the government office building in Oslo, Norway for about NOK 1.12 billion, about SEK 1.1 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Statsbygg, the Norwegian government's building commissioner, property manager and developer, for the renovation of the governmental office building in Oslo. The contract is worth NOK 1.12 billion, about SEK 1.1 billion, and will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The renovation of the governmental office building, known as Høyblokken, is one of a number of renovation and new construction projects which are part of the reconstruction of the Government block in downtown Oslo. Høyblokken was one of the buildings that suffered the most extensive damage in the terrorist attack on July 22nd 2011. The building will be renovated to provide a safe and well-functioning office space for almost 500 people.

In total 17,000 square meters will be renovated and rebuilt. The construction work is expected to start in January 2021 and the building will be completed in 2023.

The building was originally built by Skanska Norway, then known as Ingeniør F. Selmer, in the late 1950's. It underwent extensive renovations in the 1990's and once again it was Skanska that was awarded the contract.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

