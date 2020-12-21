Aberdeen Standard Investments Extends SS&C, IFDS Transfer Agency Services Relationship

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) today announced that Aberdeen Standard Investments, a leading global asset manager, has extended its transfer agency services relationship with SS&C and IFDS to its Luxembourg division. SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) will provide BPO and global transfer agency services to Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg S.A., with local support from IFDS.

"We are excited to extend our relationship with SS&C, the largest global transfer agency," said Mike Tumilty, Aberdeen Standard Investments. "SS&C's and IFDS's global approach to servicing will enable us to deliver a unified global digital customer experience across domiciles."

Aberdeen Standard Investments already uses SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions for transfer agency services in the U.K. The asset manager will now use the technology and service offering for its 23,000 accounts in Luxembourg. SS&C will provide recordkeeping, unique data-driven operational insights, real-time transparent oversight, intelligent automation, and state-of-the-art digital tools. SS&C GIDS will service Aberdeen Standard Investments clients globally with round-the-clock support. IFDS will complete local servicing in Luxembourg.

"We thank Aberdeen Standard Investments for their continued trust and partnership," said Nick Wright, Head of Global Investor and Distribution Solutions. "We are committed to delivering best-in-class technology and consistent, knowledgeable service so our clients can optimize a truly global model."

About IFDS

With its global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, International Financial Data Services (IFDS) is a world-leading provider of outsourcing and technology solutions to the financial services industry. IFDS services over 240 financial organizations around the world, providing solutions to a wide range of global asset managers, wealth managers, banks, and insurance companies. With over 2,400 employees and partners located throughout Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the IFDS enterprise supports more than 15.9 million accounts with AUA of CAD 3.6 trillion. IFDS is a 50/50 joint venture between Boston-based State Street Corporation, one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, and Connecticut-based SS&C Technologies, a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.ifdsgroup.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

