Farmmi Announces Latest Sales Win to Multi-Channel Customers with Over 100 Retail Stores in China and Canada

LISHUI, China, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its latest sales win. The Company's subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received another multi-product order, this time from a Chinese multi-channel customer, with over 100 retail stores in China and Canada, and a major export business. The latest order is for flower mushrooms and donko shiitake.

Flower mushrooms are high-end grade shiitake mushrooms, known for their distinct flower-like cracking pattern on the cap. Donko shiitake is another high-end grade shiitake.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Our latest win underscores Farmmi's continued sales growth momentum and success at partnering with customers capable of building mutually beneficial, long-term relationships. We are really excited to be working with this leading grocery chain and exporter. We share a common vision of enhanced healthy food choices, that are natural and processed less. There has been a fundamental shift occurring in consumer tastes and buying habits with more spending going to natural food choices. We believe this is due to a combination of the inherently better taste with better ingredients, and the perceived benefits of a diet based on healthy, natural foods rather than the heavily processed foods that have grown all too common. In addition, COVID-19 resulted in widespread restaurant closures and a return to self-prepared foods. With people returning to their kitchens demand for high-quality ingredients, which Farmmi is a leading provider of, have remained high, helping to drive our growth and positive outlook."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

