Scotiabank and Cineplex Announce Enhancements to the SCENE Loyalty Program

Program to Expand as Scotia Rewards and SCENE to Join Forces

SCENE and Recipe Unlimited Corporation Rewards Partnership Extended for Three Years

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and Cineplex (TSX:CGX) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to enhance and expand the SCENE loyalty program by bringing together the full benefits of SCENE with Scotia Rewards, Scotiabank's flexible customer loyalty program. In addition to providing SCENE's over 10 million members with the opportunity to redeem points for a variety of entertainment and dining options, beginning in the fall of 2021 members can look forward to redemption opportunities for a wide selection of brand-name merchandise from popular retailers. Members will also have the opportunity to apply points as statement credits on certain Scotiabank products, as well as book flexible travel.

Expanding our existing partnership

While further details on the expanded program will be shared in the coming months, this agreement between Scotiabank and Cineplex better positions one of Canada's leading entertainment and lifestyle loyalty programs for future expansion by growing its customer base, and providing opportunities for additional reward options. It will also build off the existing brand loyalty that SCENE has built over the last 13 years and the strong membership engagement and satisfaction it continues to generate today.

Under the agreement announced today, to reorganize the SCENE loyalty program and reposition it for future growth, Scotiabank will pay Cineplex $60 million, anticipated on or before December 31, 2020. This repositioning contemplates, among other things adding new rewards partners, driving value through the future consolidation of SCENE and Scotia Rewards and all the growth and member engagement opportunities that come with it. More information on the future of SCENE and Scotia Rewards is available here.

"Scotiabank is committed to expanding the successful SCENE program and our long partnership with Cineplex by giving our customers even more value, and more freedom to use their points how and where they choose," said Dan Rees, Group Head, Canadian Banking at Scotiabank. "We are excited to take this important step in the meaningful expansion of our customer loyalty program, by bringing SCENE, one of Canada's leading entertainment and lifestyle loyalty programs, together with the full breadth and value of Scotia Rewards. It also builds on our strong portfolio of partnerships, like the NHL and many NHL teams, the NBA and the Toronto Raptors, and of course Canada's marquee entertainment venue, Scotiabank Arena."

"Since launching SCENE, we have actively sought ways to evolve the program to extend its benefits and deliver more value to Canadians," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "In partnership with Scotiabank, our team has built a world-class loyalty program that millions of Canadians enjoy and benefit from and deepening our connection with Scotia Rewards extends its winning brand. We've been entertaining Canadians for over 100 years and this partnership is a natural evolution of SCENE."

Renewing Recipe rewards partnership

In addition to Scotiabank and Cineplex announcing the future consolidation of Scotia Rewards and the SCENE program, they are also proud to announce that SCENE has also signed a strategic three-year extension with its long-standing partners at Recipe Unlimited Corporation (Recipe). This partnership will continue providing SCENE members with earning and redemption opportunities at over 800 restaurants across Canada, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, East Side Marios, Montana's, Milestones and more for delivery and take-out, and for dining in.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with SCENE and continue to provide more value to our guests by allowing them to earn and redeem SCENE points every time they dine with us," said Frank Hennessey, CEO, Recipe Unlimited.

Providing SCENE customers with more options today

"Our partnership maintains Recipe's ability to provide bonus offers to members, adding additional value and engagement opportunities with Canadians from coast-to-coast," said Matthew Seagrim, Managing Director, SCENE. "It has really been a week of great momentum for SCENE, as in addition to announcing this partnership extension with Recipe as well as news about Scotia Rewards, we also rolled-out an exciting new digital gift card offering for members just in time for the holiday season."

Earlier in the week SCENE launched a broad selection of redemption offers for online shopping in the form of digital gift cards to purchase and redeem online at a host of popular retailers and entertainment venues, including Cineplex, The Rec Room, Playdium, all Recipe locations, Toys "R" Us, Gap, Old Navy, Foot Locker, Indigo, and more. Members can visit SCENE.ca/Rewards for a full list of participating retailers and redemption options.

About SCENE

SCENE®, the entertainment rewards program launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007, has more than 10 million members across Canada. SCENE enables members to earn and redeem points for movies, movie downloads and rentals, as well as concessions. Members can also earn and redeem points for a night out at The Rec Room, Playdium and over 800 Recipe Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations Limited) restaurants across the country. Members can accelerate their earning power with the SCENE® ScotiaCard® debit card and SCENE® VISA card.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Additionally, Cineplex operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

