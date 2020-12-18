Spectral MD and RCSI to Advance Care for Chronic Wounds

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral MD and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences announced today that they will collaborate to investigate the clinical potential of Spectral MD's DeepView technology in the assessment of chronic wounds.

Chronic wounds, such as Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU), afflict millions of patients globally every year. These wounds not only have the potential to require multiple treatments and develop gangrene and lead to amputation, but they also come at an extreme cost and burden to the healthcare system. Early and accurate diagnosis is key to improving outcomes and healing rates, and dramatically enhancing patient quality of life.

Spectral MD is a healthcare technology company that has developed proprietary optics and Artificial Intelligence algorithms to accurately assess the healing potential of DFUs and burn wounds. The stated mission of RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences is to 'educate, nurture and discover for the benefit of human health. In support of the mutual mission of both parties, the University has formed an advisory working group of experienced clinicians to provide scientific oversight and assessment of Spectral MD's DeepView technology in the assessment of chronic wounds.

Prof. Zena Moore, Director of the RCSI SWaT Research Center said: "The goal of the SWaT Research Centre is to generate high level, innovative and impactful evidence that will improve service, patient and family wound care outcomes. This new relationship with Spectral MD is exciting for us, as it offers yet another opportunity for the SWaT Research Center to be at the forefront of an initiative that has the potential to enhance global wound care." Prof. Declan Patton, Deputy Director of the RCSI SWaT Research Center added: "We are very pleased to have developed this new clinical innovation-focused relationship with Spectral MD tackling an issue that poses a significant global healthcare problem."

Marc Dudek, Director of Corporate Development for Spectral MD, stated: "We are delighted to partner with such a world-renowned institution. The RCSI SWaT Research Center is a globally-recognized leader in wound care. Working in partnership with the Center and RCSI's Office of Research and Innovation, we have successfully navigated the development of this relationship that harnesses our collective expertise. Their knowledge of wound care trends in the EU demonstrates that they are the right clinical partners for Spectral MD as we look to expand our operations beyond the United States."

Prof. Fergal O'Brien, Director of Research and Innovation at RCSI commented: "As a focused health sciences university, RCSI's clinicians and scientists are dedicated to research and development that will enhance patient care. Today's announcement of the partnership with Spectral MD is a vital step in ensuring that our research expertise in wound care can be translated to improve outcomes for patients with chronic wounds. We look forward to working with Spectral MD as a key partner in wound care technology development in the EU."

About Spectral MD:

We are a dedicated team of forward-thinkers striving to revolutionize the management of wound care by "Seeing the Unknown" with our DeepView® Wound Imaging System.

www.spectralmd.com

info@spectralmd.com

About RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Ranked number one globally for Good Health and Well-being in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2020, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences is an international not-for-profit university, with its headquarters in Dublin.

RCSI is exclusively focused on education and research to drive improvements in human health worldwide. It is among the top 250 universities worldwide in the World University Rankings (2021) and its research is ranked first in Ireland for citations. RCSI has been awarded Athena Swan Bronze accreditation for positive gender practice in higher education.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectral-md-and-rcsi-to-advance-care-for-chronic-wounds-301195825.html

SOURCE Spectral MD