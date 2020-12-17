Healthmonix and Fusion5 Partner to Drive Value-Based Care

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare analytics and value-based care driver Healthmonix, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Fusion5 Healthcare Solutions, a leader in value-based care (VBC) solutions. The alliance enables both firms to expand their services and better support clinicians as they participate in value-based care programs such as the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Advanced Alternative Payment Models (APMS) such as the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement- Advanced (BPCI-A) program. The joint venture comes on the heels of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid's 2021 Final Rule which emphasizes its continued goal to "reward high-quality treatment of patients and increase opportunities for Advanced APM participation," and to "reduce MIPS reporting burden and increase efficiencies."

Healthmonix & Fusion5 combine resources/intelligence to improve patient care & drive larger returns from VBC programs.

"We are excited to be working with Fusion5 and to leverage their expertise to drive our ongoing focus on value-based care solutions," says Lauren Patrick, president and CEO of Healthmonix. "By combining the expertise of both companies in navigating the complexity of requirements for programs such as MIPS, Fusion5 can further optimize provider performance and maximize reimbursement and incentives for top performers," says Fusion5 CEO Jim Gera.

Through the partnership, Healthmonix and Fusion5 plan to combine resources and intelligence to drive increased practice efficiencies, improved patient care and larger returns from VBC programs through streamlined processes and actionable value-based care data analytics.

About Healthmonix

Since 2005, the Healthmonix suite of products have been assisting health systems, medical groups and payors across the country in driving value-based care solutions. Leveraging cloud-based software focused on quality improvement, Healthmonix builds systems that are streamlined to collect data relevant to a facility's improvement goals, transforms it into knowledge and then turn that information into measurable improvement of patient health outcomes. With MIPSpro®, a Top 5 CMS MIPS Qualified Registry & QCDR, Healthmonix has reported to CMS for over 50,000 providers. Healthmonix's newest solutions include deep, revenue-generating analytics and insights around Cost performance, and reporting support for participants in APM programs including Primary Care First, APM Performance Pathway and Bundled Payments for Care Improvement- Advanced. For more information about Healthmonix products and services, visit www.Healthmonix.com.

About Fusion5

Fusion5 partners with physician group practices, health systems, hospitals, and other healthcare providers and organizations to support them with an innovative, technology-based care management system to improve quality and reduce cost. The company is led by a team of seasoned healthcare executives from varied sectors. For more information, visit www.fusion5.us.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthmonix-and-fusion5-partner-to-drive-value-based-care-301195512.html

SOURCE Healthmonix