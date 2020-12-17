42 North Dental Adds Wellesley Dental Group

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental (42northdental.com) announces an affiliation with Wellesley Dental Group (wellesleydentalgroup.com), the company's 78th supported dental practice. A well-loved local brand, Wellesley Dental Group is a full service, multi-specialty dental practice with a focus on preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry and reflective of the high-quality brands that fit within the 42 North Dental portfolio of practices.

The group was founded by Dr. Femina Ali and her husband Dr. Ejaz Ali, who will continue to lead the practice together. Both are graduates of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Ejaz Ali has also become a recognized leader in cosmetic, implant, and restorative dentistry and has completed advanced dental training in restorations, TMD treatment, sedation, implants, and laser dentistry. They are joined by a team of talented dentists, assistants, hygienists and dental professionals.

Wellesley Dental Group has deep roots in the community and is well-known for their community involvements, including a well-publicized Annual Community Candy Drive. For over a decade, the group has collected candy after Halloween to donate to US Military Service members stationed overseas. In 2019, they collected over 12,000 pounds of candy from 40+ schools and organizations across the region.

"We are excited to welcome Drs. Ali and their teams to 42 North Dental. We have long admired Wellesley Dental Group for high quality dentistry and deep engagement in their town." says Geoff Ligibel, President and CEO of 42 North Dental. "We believe strongly in giving back to our local communities and know that practices with deep community connections thrive. I know we will learn from Wellesley Dental Group as we share our own best practices. That is what we call the power of partnership."

Dr. Michael Scialabba, VP Clinical affairs commented on the affiliation, "Practices like Wellesley Dental Group with a stellar reputation and loyal patient base are the type of practice we welcome at 42 North Dental. We know that all the talented doctors at Wellesley Dental Group will be great additions to our team of award-winning dentists."

"Transitioning our practice well was important to us and we sought to affiliate with a group that respected the brand we built over the past several decades and the patient relationships we have nurtured," said Dr. Femina Ali, Wellesley Dental Group. "Wellesley is our home and we are excited to partner with 42 North Dental to continue our proud tradition of excellence."

Drs. Femina and Ejaz Ali will become equity partners in 42 North Dental and share in the success of all practices including their own. They plan to continue to lead the team while positioning the practice for the next generation of clinical leadership, ensuring long-term care for their patients and staff. 42 North Dental offers dentists the advantages of affiliation including transition planning, clinical autonomy, equity investment opportunities, and freedom from the business challenges associated with running a practice. By focusing on patient care and best patient outcomes rather than daily administrative burdens, 42 North Dental supported doctors strike a better work/life balance and receive support for transition planning. 42 North Dental supported doctors have won 104 Boston Magazine "Top Dentist Awards" in the past 4 years since the program began, the most of any dental practice in the coverage area.

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the North East supporting 27 practice brands in 78 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created by dentists for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

