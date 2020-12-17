Fellow AI signs robotics deployment contract with datacenter leader Actapio, a subsidiary of Yahoo Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 Fellow AI signs a deployment contract with datacenter leader Actapio to deploy FellowAudit™, a state-of-the-art 3D mapping and precise asset tracking solution. FellowAudit™ utilizes the latest 3D lidar to generate accurate, large-scale 3D maps of datacenters and large facilities that can be further processed into a 2D layout map. Onboard FellowAudit is the cutting-edge SmartTrace™ algorithm that intelligently combines this 3D map with data from multiple RFID antennas and/or RGB cameras to provide precise 3D micro-location of thousands of assets with up to 5 inches of accuracy.

FellowAudit™ enables Actapio to map and audit datacenters frequently, and precisely locate all their assets in a 3D map. Audit data is accessible in real-time in an integrated and intuitive web-based dashboard that helps visualize key insights and drive efficiency. All assets are fully searchable in the full 3D map

"We are excited to partner with Fellow AI to constantly map and scan our assets in datacenters. The digitalization of datacenters will be a game changer in the coming years as it will allow datacenters to optimize operations while having a real time view of all assets and their precise location." says Norifumi Matsuya, CEO of Actapio.

"By partnering with Actapio, Fellow AI expands the deployment of our integrated technology solutions in the rapidly growing cloud computing and datacenter industry." - says Marco Mascorro, the CEO of Fellow AI.

About Actapio, Inc:

Actapio, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Yahoo Japan Corporation, is a leading developer of modern dataecenters and is consistently at the cutting-edge of the large-scale deployment of OCP. Through presentations at the Open Compute Summit, Actapio demonstrates its leadership by presenting the value that OCP creates and the effects of deployment.

About Fellow AI:

Fellow AI is at the forefront of digitizing warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and datacenters, and a pioneer in developing Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge robotics, and related technologies that is used by some of the largest companies in the world to solve supply chain, logistics, and operational challenges.

