IANS & Caldwell's Cyber Security Practice Release CISO Comp, Budget, and Satisfaction Study

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IANS Research and Caldwell Partners' Cyber Security Practice are happy to announce the release of our joint "CISO Compensation and Budget Benchmark Study – 2020."

"This study gives an invaluable sense of what drives security leaders to make a career change."

In an increasingly competitive market – one in which one in five Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) is generally dissatisfied with their current position and a third are open to a job change in the next six months – the study provides visibility into compensation, budget, and job satisfaction based on industry and company size.

"What matters to the CISO matters to IANS. Our clients constantly telling us that the ability to benchmark against peers is critical," said Phil Gardner, Founder and CEO of IANS. "We're thrilled to deliver this research – the high point for me was seeing that two-thirds of CISOs are satisfied with their visibility within the C-suite. This industry is maturing quickly, and this study offers insight on where CISOs and their budgets stand up against their peers and comparable firms."

IANS and Caldwell surveyed 175 CISOs in the spring and summer of 2020. This is the first in an annual series of studies we plan to complete.

"This is an extremely competitive security talent market and replacing cyber security is costly and disruptive," said Matt Comyns, managing partner of Caldwell's Cyber Security Practice. "This study gives an invaluable sense of what drives security leaders to make a career change."

According to the study, the key underlying causes of CISO dissatisfaction are insufficient budget and lack of organizational support, followed by inadequate career development. Though compensation is a factor in the decision-making, it is less of a factor when compared with organizational and professional support and development.

Steve Martano, a consultant in Caldwell's Cyber Security Practice added, "By tracking drivers of job satisfaction among CISOs, not only are we creating a differentiated CISO study, but we are empowering managers and HR business partners to act upon the insights garnered to mitigate the risk of an unexpected CISO departure."

To download the 2020 CISO Compensation and Budget Benchmark Study, please visit https://www.iansresearch.com/ciso-comp-study.

About IANS

For the security practitioner caught between rapidly evolving threats and demanding executives, IANS Research is a clear-headed resource for decision making and articulating risk. We provide experience-based security insights for Chief Information Security Officers and their teams. The core of our value comes from the IANS Faculty, a network of seasoned practitioners. We support client decisions and executive communications with Ask-an-Expert inquiries, our peer community, deployment-focused reports, tools and templates, and consulting. For more information, please visit our website at www.iansresearch.com.

About Caldwell Partners

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ians--caldwells-cyber-security-practice-release-ciso-comp-budget-and-satisfaction-study-301195154.html

SOURCE IANS