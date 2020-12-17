Market Overview

Jet Token, powered by HondaJet, announces that it has entered into a purchase agreement for the first aircraft in a multi-aircraft deal

PRNewswire  
December 17, 2020 8:30am   Comments
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galilee LLC, a subsidiary of Jet Token Inc. (the "Company"), entered into a purchase agreement for the first aircraft in a multi-aircraft deal, dated as of December 4, 2020, with the Company purchasing the latest model HondaJet Elite from Honda Aircraft Company, LLC ("Honda Aircraft").

Jet Token powered by HondaJet

The Company and Honda Aircraft will also collaborate in marketing efforts to create joint promotion for the HondaJet Elite and the Jet Token brand.

For more information on Jet Token Inc. please visit https://www.jettoken.com and for more information on Honda Aircraft Company, LLC please visit https://www.hondajet.com.

CONTACT: contact@jettoken.com, 800-602-5678

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jet-token-powered-by-hondajet-announces-that-it-has-entered-into-a-purchase-agreement-for-the-first-aircraft-in-a-multi-aircraft-deal-301194414.html

SOURCE Jet Token Inc.

