With new PayBright partnership, shoe giant Journeys now offers Canadians a more flexible way to pay

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PayBright, one of Canada's leading providers of installment payment plans, today announced its partnership with popular shoe retailer Journeys . Now, Canadians shopping for their favourite designer shoe brands (including UGG, Dr. Martens, and Vans) have the option to pay later in four interest-free, biweekly installments when they check out on Journeys.ca .

According to the Globe and Mail , 'buy now, pay later' plans are growing in popularity amongst Canadians looking for flexible alternatives to credit cards when paying for either small-ticket and large-ticket items. To meet this new consumer demand , PayBright offers payment plans including Pay in 4 for smaller purchases, and Pay Monthly for larger-ticket items.

"At Journeys, our daily mission is to provide a seamless shopping experience for our customer family across Canada," said John Tighe, SVP, Digital Commerce for Journeys. "We are excited to offer our new and returning fan base a payment option that helps us continue to accomplish this, especially in 2021."

"PayBright is proud to partner with Journeys and welcome them to our growing list of merchants ," says Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "Our Pay in 4 plan offers shoppers increased flexibility in a clear and transparent way. We are thrilled to help Journeys meet the needs of Canadians who want and expect this easy, accessible pay-later option when they shop."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here.

About PayBright

PayBright is one of Canada's leading providers of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 7,500 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Sephora, Hudson's Bay, Groupe Dynamite, Wayfair, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 biweekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

About Journeys

Journeys is a teen retail leader with an emphasis on footwear and unique specialty items including apparel, backpacks, hats and accessories. With more than 840 stores in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico and Canada, Journeys offers the most popular brands that cater to the teen lifestyle such as Vans, Converse, adidas, Timberland, Dr. Martens and UGG. Through strategic artistic partnerships, event sponsorships, exclusive content, creative collaborations with musicians and a focus on giving back to the community through charitable events and volunteer programs, Journeys has become more than just a retailer, but a universal part of teen and youth culture. Journeys is, in every way, an attitude you can wear! Journeys is a division of Nashville-based Genesco, Inc.

