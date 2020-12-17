Quest Diagnostics Selects Qualtrics EmployeeXM and CustomerXM, Empowering Coordinated Action for Improvement all on One Platform

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest clinical laboratory testing companies in the United States, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ and CustomerXM™.

"The time is now to empower patients to take action to better manage and improve their health," said Patty Riskind, Global Industry Leader for Healthcare, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics technology is uniquely positioned to help organizations like Quest Diagnostics combine patient and employee insights all on one platform helping inspire healthy behaviors, improve care management, and drive innovation in the diagnostic lab industry."

EmployeeXM empowers organizations to close experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. With a people science-backed approach, EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees that deliver back to the bottom line. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience/ .

CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs, in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience/ .

