Evisions Joins the Community of Ellucian Ethos Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisions, a leading provider of higher education software solutions, announced that its Argos and FormFusion products now integrate through Ellucian Ethos. They join a community of Ellucian, and third-party, applications that work together to amplify their collective value within a given institution.

"Institutions need the ability to simply and efficiently report from their cloud data sources using their Evisions solutions, and now they can," states Kristy Elliott, vice president of product and partnerships at Evisions. "We've also included the ability to import and export these integrations, so customers can build it once and they're done."

As Ethos Connected solutions, Argos and FormFusion reduce the burden on IT and facilitate the seamless flow of data for enterprise reporting and document creation, respectively. Users can access a single source of unified data from a community of integrated solutions, eliminating the costly and time-consuming maintenance of multiple point-to-point integrations.

"While the location of the data and data sources may have changed, reporting demands and challenges have not," says Jeri Smith, senior product manager at Evisions. "With the REST Connector, IT can now set up a data connection to Ethos and empower their users to design their reports in Argos and set up queries in FormFusion just like before."

"Evisions is a longstanding member of the Ellucian partner community and we look forward to building on our relationship in support of our customers," said Kuljit Dharni, senior vice president of partnerships, Ellucian. "The integration of Argos and FormFusion with Ethos will equip users with deeper insights based on access to centralized, shared data, regardless of the source."

Evisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes, and increase productivity. Evisions solutions include Argos, Evisions CADMUS, IRIS, DORIS, IntelleCheck and FormFusion; and every solution is backed by Evisions superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Learn more and join our conversations at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

