Ameritas Selects Docupace as Back Office Platform

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announces a new relationship with Ameritas, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based insurance, employee benefits and financial services company to digitally enhance its back office operations and deliver across-the-board efficiencies for its affiliated financial professionals.

"It's a sensational day when two companies like Ameritas and Docupace come together to improve efficiency and expand client access to much-needed financial advice," says David Knoch, Docupace Chief Executive Officer. "Ameritas' mission to fulfill life aligns with ours at Docupace – to democratize the capabilities of digital financial advice."

Scheduled for deployment in 2021, Docupace joins other game-changing technologies like Orion, which Ameritas selected as its client portal. The Docupace Platform will enhance the day-to-day operations of Ameritas financial professionals, home office staff and administrative personnel. The cloud-based platform will facilitate brokerage, advisory and direct business by integrating with key custodial partners. Docupace is forecasted to significantly reduce the administrative burden on team members and decrease NIGO rates. In addition, Ameritas will be leveraging Docupace's proprietary Tracker technology to facilitate FORM CRS delivery and fulfill new Reg BI regulations.

Ameritas will also utilize Docupace's Advisor Transitions Platform to automate and expedite incoming transitions for professionals joining Ameritas. This unique capability minimizes business disruptions and has the potential to shorten the transition process to as little as 30 days.

The implementation of the Docupace Platform will help save costs by eliminating duplicate processes and the reprocessing of paperwork. Ameritas field offices and OSJs (Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction) will also be granted access to the Docupace Platform.

"Docupace is helping Ameritas to provide our financial professionals with the technology to help meet the needs of their customers.," said Kurt Shallow, Senior Vice President – Agency and Advisor Distribution and Ameritas Investment Company, LLC President. "This software allows Ameritas to streamline our internal processes while also strengthening our wealth management strategy."

Want to see all the benefits Docupace has to offer?

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the financial services industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC. (AIC), member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. AIC is are not affiliated with any third-party entities mentioned. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

