INEO Announces Advertising Contract with Major Brewing Company

SURREY, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO) ("INEO" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of location based digital advertising, data analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce an advertising contract with one of the world's largest brewing companies, who will begin advertising across select retail locations on INEO's Welcoming Network starting in January 2021.

"We are excited to bring such a large brand onto our platform," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We have devoted a lot of time and effort to increasing the footprint of retail locations on the INEO Welcoming Network in order to have a meaningful number of screens to attract national advertisers and now we are pleased to see our efforts paying off in terms of large new contracts and advertising revenue."

Greg Watkin, Chairman and President of INEO commented, "This advertising contract with a large brewing company further validates our value proposition centered around providing premium location-based advertising opportunities to major global brands. Over the past year we have successfully grown our retail footprint across BC and Alberta, brought on new advertising partners and brands, and are now well positioned to expand our network across North America with large national and international retailers."

About INEO:

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers with the INEO Welcoming Network, a patented in-store and online location-based advertising network which enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft. The INEO Welcoming Network is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO". For more information please visit www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's Filing Statement dated January 20, 2020 (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

