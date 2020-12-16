Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, today announced a new partnership with Cogent Communications in the company's Singapore (SIN1) data center facility. Cogent Communications is among the top three globally ranked carriers specializing in providing IP transit, dedicated internet access, ethernet transport, SD-WAN and colocation services.

Singapore boasts the highest megawatt per capita globally, and its desirable and strategic location in the center of Asia empowers enterprises to access Asia-Pacific's most rapidly emerging markets easily. Conversely, the high demand for colocation space makes data center availability hard to come by for new customers. Acquired by BDx earlier this year, SIN1 is one of the facilities still available to service new customers in capacity-constrained Singapore.

SIN1 houses 1,500 racks with a 6 MW power capacity within 14,400 square meters. It has been awarded an UpTime Tier 3 Design Certificate, as well as holding SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS certifications. Construction to add four floors and an additional 8 MW of capacity has also started. Upon completion, the SIN1 data center will house a total of 14 MW of capacity, making BDx one of the few data centers still able to service new customers in Singapore. The purpose-built servers within the SIN1 data center enable businesses to gain the robust insights needed to power their digital transformation. The BDx 360 portal provides customers with a holistic view into their infrastructure from any device or location.

The addition of Cogent as a new carrier in the BDx SIN1 facility will allow BDx customers to benefit from Cogent's extensive footprint, network capabilities and range of services. As a leading telecoms carrier, Cogent is available as a connectivity option to all BDx customers regardless of the type of colocation services they require, along with offering high standards of operations and support.

"This new agreement with Cogent marks the beginning of a strategic partnership which we look forward to developing," says Sona Singh, Business Development Director at BDx. "We are proud that Cogent has chosen BDx to partner within the important Singapore market. Together, we offer an even wider range of services for our customers. We are pleased to welcome Cogent into our SIN1 facility and look forward to expanding our partnership in the near future."

Cogent chose to partner with BDx because the company provides the widest range of flexible, secure, on-demand connectivity options at each of its facilities. The SIN1 data center provides critical connectivity for customers looking to expand into the Southeast Asian market. Cogent, one of the largest Tier 1 IP providers globally, selected BDx due to the company's state-of-the-art operations and customer support.

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx SoftConnect, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

