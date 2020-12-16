Logo Brands Strikes Licensing Deal With Major League Baseball

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, Inc. has entered into a new licensing agreement with Major League Baseball. The agreement grants Logo Brands rights to manufacture, produce and distribute MLB-branded throws, pillows and coozies to all retail channels.

Logo Brands will make MLB merchandise available through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics and many other major retail outlets, as well as the Logo Brands online store.

Logo Brands will begin shipping MLB coozies immediately and throws and pillows starting Jan. 1, 2021.

"This is the last piece of a very big puzzle that took years to complete," said Jason Potts, vice president of business development at Logo Brands. "Logo Brands is now one of only two companies with rights to manufacture throws and pillows for all professional sports leagues and all colleges."

More about Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines.

Logo Brands has exclusive licensing agreements with the following universities: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

The company began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis. Its headquarters are in Franklin, Tennessee.

