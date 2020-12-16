Sony/ATV Signs Tate McRae to Worldwide Deal

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV music publishing announced it has signed breakout singer, songwriter and dancer Tate McRae to a worldwide publishing deal.



Tate is well known for crafting popular hits including "stupid" and "you broke me first," which currently has over 500 million streams worldwide and earned a Top 5 spot on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart and on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Overseas, the track peaked at No. 3 in the UK and has been in the Top 10 on the chart for two months. It's also Top 25 on various singles charts in 12 countries.



Recently, Tate released her debut EP all the things i never said in January, which features her standout tracks "stupid" "tear myself apart," "all my friends are fake," and "that way," as well as additional tracks "vicious" ft. Lil Mosey, "don't be sad" and "lie to me" ft. Ali Gatie.

"I'm super excited to be signing with Sony/ATV! I'm very grateful to have found such an awesome team," Tate said.

"Watching Tate grow has been amazing – she has propelled her career in the midst of a global pandemic, all while finishing high school," Sony/ATV Creative Managers, Mya Hansen and Danielle Middleton said. "We have no doubt that she is on her way to becoming a global superstar, and we are thrilled to be a part of her journey as a songwriter and artist."



Sony/ATV Senior Vice President, Creative Jennifer Knoepfle said, "Tate is an extremely talented and driven individual. She is a triple threat as a songwriter, dancer and singer. We are so happy to partner with her as she continues her rise."



"We started working with Tate when she was 15, which was only 18 months ago, and even then we knew she was an accomplished dancer, a great singer and a fantastic songwriter. Myself and my management partners David Conway and Matt Feldman couldn't be happier to be working with Jon, Jenn, Danielle, Mya and the team at Sony/ATV," said Dirk Hemsath, CEO, Hard 8 Working Group.



Among her many achievements, Tate was recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List for 2021 as the youngest musician on the list and was included on Billboard's 21 Under 21 One's To Watch list. Additionally, she currently has over 2.8 million subscribers and over 325 million video views on YouTube and has nearly 1 billion combined on demand streams to date. She's been named one of YouTube's Artist on the Rise, a Vevo DSCVR artist, MTV's Push Artist for July, received a nomination for a 2020 MTV Video Music Award and has performed on the pre-show at this year's awards, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the 2020 MTV EMA's. She has also received praise from Variety, Idolator, Wonderland, NME, iD, Seventeen, E! Young Hollywood, UK's Dork Magazine and so much more.



For More Information On Tate McRae: Official Website | YouTube | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

