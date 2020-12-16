Bitcoin SV support introduced at Beaxy Exchange in partnership with Fabriik Markets

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaxy Exchange, the popular Chicago-based digital asset exchange, today announces that it has introduced trading support for Bitcoin SV [BSV] on its platform. With immediate effect, BSV/USD and BSV/BTC trading pairs are listed and available for use.

The introduction of Bitcoin SV comes as a result of a partnership between Beaxy Exchange and Fabriik Markets , a leading digital asset market-maker and liquidity provider. Fabriik Markets will provide market-making services to Beaxy Exchange for BSV-based trading pairs.

The move to launch BSV-based trading on Beaxy Exchange comes as demand for the digital asset continues to grow globally, with the utility of its massively scaling blockchain driving expansion of data use cases across many industry sectors. BSV also functions as a powerful payments network for both businesses and consumers, with its fast transaction times, low fees (sending a BSV payment costs less than 1/100 of a U.S. cent), and regulation-friendly approach providing an ideal payments platform.

As a U.S. Money Services Business [MSB] registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network [FinCEN], Beaxy Exchange offers a safe, compliant, and protected service for its customers. All digital assets on Beaxy Exchange are secured by Curv Institutional Custody, with USD deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation [FDIC] up to $250,000.

Beaxy Exchange services customers in 42 U.S. states, in addition to serving an active global customer base in many international markets. Fiat currency on-ramps are offered by wire transfer in USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD and AUD, as well as credit/debit card on-ramps offered through Simplex in USD, EUR, GBP, ILS, TRY, CAD, CHF, KRW, JPY, RUB, AUD, CZK, NOK, DKK, NZD, SEK, ZAR, HUF, and PLN.

Speaking on today's announcement, Bay Abbott, Director and Co-President of Beaxy Exchange, said:

"There have been very limited options for those in the United States to buy or sell BSV safely and with convenience. For that reason, along with all of the interest we've seen from our community, Beaxy Exchange is thrilled to offer new markets for BSV that were otherwise inaccessible to a large portion of the total crypto market. This is a great opportunity for the global audience as well, as Beaxy will provide fiat on and off-ramps for traders using the USD, EUR, GBP, JPT, CAD, and AUD."

Also commenting, Steven Walt, General Manager of Fabriik Markets, said:

"We are excited to partner with Beaxy to support their customers' needs around BSV liquidity. Beaxy is an established and well-respected brand within the digital asset space, and we look forward to leveraging our technology and liquidity to support their growth."

Also speaking on today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that supports Bitcoin SV, commented:

"Bitcoin Association welcomes the addition of BSV support by digital asset businesses that comply with applicable regulations and prioritise operating in a transparent manner, demonstrable qualities of both Beaxy Exchange and Fabriik Markets. With a U.S. base of operations and a strong international reach, Beaxy Exchange are an ideal partner to work with Fabriik Markets to expand the fiat on-ramps for and accessibility of BSV in the U.S. and around the world. I wish both businesses well for the future of their partnership and look forward to their contributions to the ongoing Bitcoin SV growth story and to advancing a more lawful digital currency industry."

About Beaxy Exchange

Beaxy Exchange is a next-generation digital asset exchange working to bridge the gaps between cryptocurrency and legacy finance. Beaxy Exchange (beaxy.com) is operated by Windy Inc in the United States and around the world. Windy Inc is registered with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business with MSB Registration Number: 31000149655477.

About Fabriik

Fabriik is a collective of companies operating in the Fintech and Digital Asset Investment market. Built on top of that technology and research are financial services such as Market Making, Liquidity Provision and an OTC desk delivered by Fabriik Markets. The Fund (a segregated portfolio) is a quantitatively driven hedge fund that leverages proprietary algorithms, trading primarily in the digital asset space. Fabriik Qualified Custody provides qualified custodial services that allow people to grow, transform, leverage and hold real and digital world assets. Fabriik is dedicated to furthering the probability of positive change by transforming the fabric of global systems starting with finance to show the world the power of Digital Assets within a regulated, private, secure global economy.

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

