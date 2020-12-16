TRI to Support BARDA's Clinical Studies Network

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical Resources International, Inc. (TRI) has been awarded the Clinical Studies Network (CSN) Clinical Trial Planning and Execution (CTPE) Contract in support of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) under contract number 75A50120D00018.

TRI provides clinical trial planning and execution services to clinically evaluate medical countermeasures for diagnosing, treating, and preventing emerging infectious disease (EID), pandemic influenza (PI), and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. This involves Phase 1–4 interventional or observational studies. TRI delivers two methods of support: (1) routine (preparedness) studies with non-expedited timelines; and (2) response (emergency) studies in urgent situations with expedited timelines, with a potential scale for local, national, or international emergencies.

The main objective of the partnership is to advance the development of lifesaving medical countermeasures (MCMs) by efficiently enabling rigorous clinical trials to assess safety and efficacy of drugs, devices, and biological products. The CSN CTPE contract aims to establish routine CTPE services without expedited timelines, as well as rapid response for CTPE services in urgent situations with expedited timelines during emergencies.

About TRI

Technical Resources International, Inc. (TRI) is a full-service contract research organization (CRO). TRI's areas of expertise include clinical trials management, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, medical writing, safety and pharmacovigilance, data management and biostatistics, data analytics and visualization, quality assurance, training, communications, event planning and management, and information technology. For more than 41 years, TRI has provided support to government agencies, the private sector, and nonprofit organizations. Further information is available at www.tech-res.com

SOURCE Technical Resources International, Inc.