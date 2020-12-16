Room Alert Offers Multiple Platforms for Monitoring and Protecting COVID-19 Vaccine Storage

WARREN, R.I., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 vaccines begin to be distributed around the world, it is critical that they are stored in very specific temperature ranges to maintain effectiveness. Room Alert monitors and sensors from AVTECH Software, Inc. are proven solutions to help monitor the exact conditions needed for proper vaccine storage.

Now in its 32nd year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to one of the world's largest retailers, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, every branch of the US military, and many state and local governments.

Room Alert is designed to monitor the conditions of facilities that have specific ranges or tolerances that need to be maintained. With a wide range of products available, there is a Room Alert solution for every type of situation. Additionally, the Room Alert PRO line also offers the security and data privacy protocols preferred by many medical organizations, including HTTPS, SNMP v3, 2048-bit encryption, TLS email and more.

"Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need to be held in cold storage with very exacting specifications, including a low storage point of -94 F," said Richard Grundy, President of AVTECH. "Room Alert is designed to monitor facilities with extreme temperature environments such as cold storage and provide alerts when the temperature ranges begin moving in directions that could potentially cause problems, including vaccine loss. Room Alert also provides graphing and reporting features so any facility storing COVID-19 vaccines can view environment status over time, including temperature, power, and water leaks, to potentially spot any concerns before they impact the facilities and vaccines being stored. In 2009, Room Alert was used to monitor multiple facilities that stored the H1N1 vaccine, and we are confident Room Alert will help protect the facilities storing the crucial COVID-19 vaccine as well."

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors and monitoring software designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood / water leakage, smoke / fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the US military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!" For more information please visit AVTECH.com.

Room Alert

Room Alert monitors, sensors, and software are designed to protect sensitive facilities against outages caused be environment factors.

