Innovaccer Partners With SyTrue to Uncover Powerful Insights and Accelerate Its Efforts to Drive Healthcare's Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, announces its partnership with SyTrue, a leading provider of clinical data extraction, to generate robust, actionable insights from healthcare data.

The partnership allows Innovaccer to leverage healthcare's most-advanced Natural Language Processing Operating System, NLP OSTM, and dive deep into clinical data, extracting valuable details about patient health journeys.

The integration of SyTrue's proprietary NLP OS with Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform will empower healthcare organizations to identify diagnosis codes and Hierarchical Condition Categories (HCC) from patient care progress notes and other unstructured texts. With the ability to gain insights from the unstructured datasets, providers can improve the accuracy of patient risk scores.

"Creating a longitudinal record is paramount to enabling an intelligent journey throughout our complex healthcare system. Too often, crucial patient data is not included as part of the complete medical record because it is locked in faxes, portable document formats (PDFs) and other unstructured documentation. To unlock the insights contained within these files is expensive and time-consuming," says Kyle Silvestro, CEO at SyTrue. "Our partnership with Innovaccer will reduce the time and cost to create intelligent and comprehensive insights which will significantly enhance the patient journey."

SyTrue's NLP OS will empower Innovaccer's data platform to semantically search, identify, and discover key elements from medical records across the organization, delivering relevant, actionable insights at the moment of care. NLP OS will allow Innovaccer to help its clients extract details about lab records, medications, vital signs, diagnoses, and other elements from structured and unstructured sources to successfully meet quality requirements.

The partnership will allow Innovaccer's customer provider organizations to understand their patients' medical records in a more comprehensive manner and optimize reimbursement through advanced coding, smart cohort identification, and unstructured data normalization.

"Generating insights from valuable data that remains hidden in unstructured data has always been a challenging task. These details provide great insights into the patient's care journey, but most of the time, they go unnoticed," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With our partnership with SyTrue, we are expanding our capability to make the best use of this crucial data and help healthcare organizations to care as one."

About SyTrue

SyTrue is built to fix our broken workflows within the healthcare system by automating healthcare's most onerous tasks; delivering increased productivity, reduced cost and increased revenue to Health Plans and Service Providers. Health organizations consume hundreds of millions to billions of pages of clinical documentation annually. Most of this documentation is locked in unstructured formats like PDF, TIFF, DOC, etc., preventing the insights contained within them from being widely consumed and distributed to the organization. This blocks your enterprise from enjoying the exponential benefits of those insights. SyTrue is designed to solve this problem. We can consume billions of pages of clinical documentation and publish accurate insights throughout the organization providing a new enterprise view that can drive 20 different objectives rather than just one. SyTrue is used by National Health Plans to extract meaningful insights to make clinical decisions more efficient, affordable, and effective.

For more information please visit: https://sytrue.com

Kyle Silvestro

SyTrue, Inc.

530-897-0220

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

