Goldfish Swim School Announces Two-Unit Franchise Agreement for Greater Houston Market

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, has announced a new multi-unit signed franchise agreement in Texas that will bring two new schools to the greater Houston market. With rising demand for quality swim lessons, these locations will add to Goldfish Swim School's growing roster of four statewide schools operating in Carrollton, Katy, West Houston, and Sugarland. This development news comes on the heels of the brand's recent multi-unit development announcement in New York as it continues aggressive growth across the country with both single and multi-unit owners.

Behind the two-unit development agreement are Houston natives Kevin Coffman and Ryan Moon. The duo currently operates an Urban Air franchise that serves children with an ultimate indoor adventure park and party place. Seeking to grow and diversify their premier child enrichment portfolio, the group invested with Goldfish Swim School and will debut their first school by late third quarter 2021 located at 20251 Gulf Freeway in Webster. As owners of the real estate development, they aim to create a complete child-focused center featuring Goldfish Swim School, Urban Air, and D-BAT – a baseball and softball training facility.

"The pandemic forced us to realize the tremendous value in having a robust portfolio to allow for balance and stability during times of uncertainty," said Coffman. "As we looked to our future, we knew now was an opportune time to invest and be aggressive with our growth plans. Families will always prioritize the wants and needs of their children. With Goldfish, we know the importance of water safety and drowning prevention isn't going anywhere – we're able to provide children a lifesaving skill with the no. 1 brand in the space."

The success achieved by the brand has been touted in the franchise space, with several recent award wins – ranked in the top 10 on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, No. 28 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, while also making an appearance on The Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row. Consistently outranking its competition, Goldfish Swim School continues to prove itself as the largest and most established swim school franchise in the space. Its ability to go above and beyond to nurture a culture that provides a GOLDEN Experience! to its members is unmatched by its competition and is what drives prospective franchisees to continuously choose Goldfish. The brand will close out 2020 with 19 signed agreements and 14 new school openings, with five more projected to open in Q1 2021.

"Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, we've had an incredible year and I could not be more proud of our franchise network and the new owners we continue to welcome to the Goldfish family," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "Texas is an ideal state for our continued expansion as we look to further develop in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond. We've built an incredible culture and as we remain focused on the continued growth of this brand, we aim to expand our footprint with franchisees like Kevin and Ryan who believe in our mission and vision."

The company is seeking qualified and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with 110-plus locations open and 137 in development across 30 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion across North America.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

