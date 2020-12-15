Controlant now providing monitoring and Supply Chain Visibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine distribution and storage

KOPAVOGUR, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, a leader in real-time supply chain monitoring and visibility technologies for heavily regulated industries, such as pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors, today announced it is providing monitoring and Supply Chain Visibility services to Pfizer, in relation to the delivery of Pfizer's mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's global distribution.

"We selected Controlant's innovative technology and platform to track and monitor the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine s during shipment, from origin sites to their arrival at government preferred channel and designated vaccination locations," said Tanya Alcorn, Vice President, Biopharma Global Supply Chain for Pfizer. "Controlant's reusable, real-time data loggers and visibility and analysis platform integrates Pfizer's existing control tower technologies to help manage temperature proactively, identify and react expeditiously to any events that can impact the supply chain, all while automating quality and logistics processes."

In addition to the visibility and monitoring solutions that Controlant is providing to Pfizer for mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine distribution supply chain, the company is also working directly with the U.S. Government and health officials, such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and stakeholders in Operation Warp Speed, to provide on-site monitoring at U.S. Government-preferred designated vaccination locations to help seamlessly ensure continuity during hand-off, actionable communication, and visibility, throughout the entirety of the U.S. supply chain journey of the vaccines.

"Controlant has amassed a depth of expertise in vaccine supply chain operations and we are happy to have the opportunity to apply our solutions to the entirety of the mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, through our direct work with Pfizer and government stakeholders," said Gisli Herjolfsson, Co-founder and CEO of Controlant. "We have built and continue to build products and services to prepare for and meet the changing demands of the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, including real-time and automated solutions, while helping brands, manufacturers, and logistics providers in these market segments ensure and maintain regulatory compliance and product integrity."

Controlant's 24/7 visibility and monitoring solutions fundamentally change the temperature-controlled supply chain from a reactive operational function to a proactive function, providing stakeholders across a product's supply chain with an array of solutions to help prevent supply chain-related product loss, tampering, and spoilage, while increasing responsiveness and resilience.

Controlant IoT devices, packed with the vaccines, capture environmental information, including time, temperature, and light events, and send the information, in real-time, to Controlant's proprietary cloud-enabled software and analytics platform, where designated stakeholders can view and receive alerts and react to live temperature and location data on demand.

Controlant currently monitors shipments of pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage products to over 115 countries worldwide.

About Controlant

Controlant is a leader in real-time supply chain monitoring and visibility for heavily regulated industries, such as pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors. Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the end-to-end supply chain by dramatically increasing the visibility of product flow and quality while minimizing waste and increasing responsiveness through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solutions. Using Controlant's IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and, in many cases, millions of dollars in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering Fortune 500 and world-leading enterprises, as well as their supply chain stakeholders, to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

