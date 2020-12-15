LightAir tests air purification technology against coronavirus

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LightAir (LAIR, NGM) is initiating tests on coronavirus with a leading European virus research institute. The tests will show how well the Swedish company's IonFlow technology also prevents contact and airborne transmission of COVID19. A scientific study from Karolinska Institutet has previously shown that the technology inactivates influenza viruses immediately and continuously, and prevents airborne transmission.

In the coming months, specific tests will be carried out to show how well IonFlow also neutralizes coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID19, and SARS-CoV-1, which causes the disease SARS.

LightAir's patented IonFlow technology and its antiviral properties have previously been the subject of an extensive scientific research study, which was led by Professor Lennart Svensson, Linköping University Hospital, and Professor Hans Wigzell of Karolinska Institutet. The study, published in June 2015 in Nature Scientific Reports, concludes that IonFlow technology prevents contact-based and airborne transmission of the viruses examined, which included those causing influenza and winter vomiting disease.

"The global world of scientists, as well as national authorities, now generally agree that viruses are spread through air, and that this also applies to COVID," says Lars Liljeholm, CEO of LightAir. "Our technology destroys viruses immediately and while they are still in the air. This is completely different from conventional solutions based on fans and filters, which may collect virus particles, and which can reduce but not prevent airborne transmission."

"There are great similarities among viruses, but of course also differences. It is gratifying that we have now created the opportunity to investigate IonFlow's effectiveness against specific coronaviruses. This will supplement the previous in-depth study from Karolinska Institutet, which already showed that the technology prevents the spread of a number of viruses."

"Ionizing air affects influenza virus infectivity and prevents transmission of air"

Report from the Karolinska Institutet on IonFlow technology and airborne viruses - based on seven years of study and published in the medical journal Nature Scientific Report: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep11431

