Aviation Blade Services, Inc. Awarded UH-60 Rotor Blade Maintenance Contract by the Colombian Army

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Blade Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., was awarded an Inspection and Repair contract to support Main Rotor Blade repair for the Colombian Army Aviation Battalion fleet of UH-60 rotorcraft. This contract with the Colombian Ministry of Defense marks a significant milestone in the continued success of Aviation Blade Services, Inc. winning large international contracts.

General Manager John Brennan commented "We are excited to have won this direct contract with the Colombian government, having supported the Colombian fleet through various third parties previously. This has been a highly competitive process and we appreciate the confidence that the Colombian Army has demonstrated with this award."

Aviation Blade Services, Inc., along with its sister company Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC, have been making significant investments in facilities, engineering, workforce, and inventory in support of the worldwide S-60 fleet for main and tail rotors, hubs, and dynamic components.

About Aviation Blade Services, Inc.

Aviation Blade Services, Inc. ("ABS"), based in Kissimmee, Florida, is best known for its expertise in the UH-60 Blackhawk rotor blade, as well as the Sikorsky, S-55, S-58, S-61, S-62, S-64, S-70, H-3, H34, and CH-54 rotor blades, and Westland Sea King rotor blades. With one of the most extensive libraries of Sikorsky rotor blade maintenance and manufacturing technical data, ABS is a world class repair facility for Sikorsky rotor blades. The company's experience, knowledge and support for these rotor blades is unmatched. More information may be found at www.absblade.com.

About First Aviation Services Inc.

First Aviation Services Inc. ("FAvS"), headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of component repair and overhaul, PMA parts manufacturing and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. FAvS's principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc. (AeTR) and Evōlution Aerospace, Inc. (EVO) in Wichita, KS, Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC (PPS) in Winston-Salem, NC and Aviation Blade Services, Inc. (ABS) in Kissimmee, FL. Together, the companies repair and overhaul Landing Gear systems, Flight Controls, Actuation Systems, Lighting, Power Supplies, Oxygen and Fire Suppression systems, Hydrostatic Testing, Crew Masks, all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers and Helicopter Rotor Blades. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company's website www.firstaviation.com.

