Spectrum News Features ProTec 99™ UV-C Sterilization Device In The Fight Against Coronavirus

UTICA, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProTec Scientific Inc. has garnered local TV News attention with a featured story on the new ProTec 99™ UV-C Sterilization Device by Spectrum News. The interview takes a closer look at the development of and science behind ProTec 99™ as well as how it can be used to effectively combat the coronavirus and other pathogens.

Spectrum News gets a never-before-seen look inside ProTec Scientific's production facility, as well as multiple interviews with their staff. Consumers can see the assembly of ProTec 99™ and learn about how UV light is effective in preventing the spread of viruses and bacteria by neutralizing them. ProTec 99™ is a portable UV-C light sterilization device, with a 99.99% germicidal rating, that aids in disinfecting surfaces in order to provide a more sterile and healthier environment in both commercial and domestic applications.

Production Manager Zachary Pettersen details why ProTec Scientific developed the ProTec 99™ device and how it came to fruition during the pandemic.

"We decided that we could find a way to neutralize the COVID virus using our product on surfaces," Pettersen demonstrates how quickly and easily the ProTec 99™ device can be used to sterilize surfaces and explains the proprietary science behind ProTec's revolutionary UV-C device.

With an emphasis on how ProTec 99™ can be used in the current climate, Spectrum News highlights the benefits of this revolutionary UV-C surface sterilizer in practical applications.

About ProTec Scientific: ProTec Scientific works to develop products in order to provide safe, effective, non-chemical, and easy to use devices that will attenuate viruses and bacterial pathogens. ProTec Scientific's Parent company Psoria Shield Inc. has over a decade of clinical experience with UVA and UVB wavelengths in the medical treatment arena. Utilizing officially licensed technology developed by NASA, and extensive R&D, has led to the production of ProTec 99™ which uses (patent-pending) ConSrv™ technology to deliver a 99.99% effective destruction dosage of 254nm energy in a compact, lightweight, battery-powered device. ProTec 99™ is designed, engineered and manufactured in the United States and is registered as an approved germicidal manufacturing facility by the EPA.

