Comviva and Ooredoo Kuwait form strategic partnership to deliver Machine Learning driven CVM campaigns

- Partnership to support Ooredoo Postpaid, Prepaid and Fixed Line Services campaign programs

DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions today announced its strategic partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait. As part of this Data Science and Managed CVM engagement, Comviva will support Ooredoo Kuwait deliver contextual customer campaigns with MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing, a Machine Learning driven digital omni-channel marketing automation platform. The solution uses advanced analytics and leading real-time technology that enables telecom operators to fully leverage "micro moments" of engagement with their customers to build customer life-time value. The Machine Learning models improve decisioning quality to drive customer experience, reduce churn and boost the operator's revenue.

Tapan Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer, Ooredoo Kuwait, said, "Currently, a key focus area for us is the convergence of digital and analytics. We are looking forward to build this capability with Comviva, by leveraging its data science and managed CVM capabilities. Their Machine Learning driven solution along with the Managed CVM engagement will help us differentiate from the competition."

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, "Globally, to keep pace with demands of customers, Organizations are increasingly leveraging digital technologies to offer seamless and omni-channel experience to their customers. Customer Value Management, coupled with advanced analytics is fast evolving and our industry experience, along with services that complement technology solutions sets us apart. This strategic partnership will enable Ooredoo Kuwait to provide an optimal experience for existing customers, while driving business opportunities."

Nirmal Upreti, Senior Director, Prepaid Marketing at Ooredoo Kuwait, said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Comviva, to deliver our data science program using advanced analytics to build consumer insights that support our aim for digital leadership in the region. The partnership will allow Ooredoo to build a set of capabilities that empower our consumers on their digital journey, enabled by machine learning analytics."

Ramy Moselhy, Senior Vice President and Head of MENA Region at Comviva, said, "Enabling our clients to execute actionable customer insights has always been our top priority. We are confident that our Managed CVM and Data Science services supported by our next generation real-time platform that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning algorithms will drive incremental revenue for Ooredoo Kuwait and improve customer experience."

Comviva's MobiLytix™ is a next generation Real-time Interaction Management platform that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning algorithms to drive incremental revenue for enterprises. It delivers AI driven contextual insights that provide customers the "next best offer" in real-time and at scale. The AI-driven platform leverages real-time transactional data in conjunction with a rich unified customer profile to build customer life-time value. MobiLytix™ enables service providers to maximize the value of individual customers and their micro-moments of interaction using advanced machine learning analytics and contextual real-time decisioning.

