Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Expands U.S. Online Casino Footprint By Partnering With Century Casinos To Bring Its Award-Winning Service To West Virginia

CHICAGO and NEW CUMBERLAND, W. Va., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, LP ("RSI"), one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, announced today that it has finalized an agreement with Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) ("Century Casinos") to launch RSI's award-winning online casino in West Virginia at BetRivers.com. Subject to licensing and regulatory approval by the West Virginia Lottery, RSI intends to commence operations in the second quarter of 2021.

The partnership between RSI and Century Casinos offers West Virginians access to a broad range of online casino games, including hundreds of the latest slot machines and table games, as well as a unique and innovative multi-tiered loyalty program that gamifies exciting rewards for customers to earn. Casino gaming enthusiasts in the Mountain State over the age of 21 can now sign-up at BetRivers.net BetRivers.net free to play casino site to experience the best-in-class RSI platform before the real money site officially launches at BetRivers.com next year.

"As RSI continues the collective expansion of our interactive gaming operations into more states, we look forward to earning the same trust and preference of West Virginians that we have earned of players across the country," said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. "In neighboring Pennsylvania, RSI is the clear leader in online casino market share, thanks to our secure and reliable platform, player-first attitude, transparent approach to customer service, large game library, fast payouts and innovative playing experiences. In partnership with Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, we are pleased to have the chance to offer gaming fans in West Virginia the unparalleled experience and service our customers have come to expect via BetRivers.com."

In addition to its online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, RSI currently operates online sportsbooks in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Additionally, RSI is the #1 operator of online casino by revenue in the United States year-to-date through September according to data from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. RSI was also named the 2020 Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year by eGaming Review.

On July 27, 2020, RSI entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT, DMYT and DMYT WS)). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RSI."

About Rush Street Interactive:

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com

About dMY Technology Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc. is a $230 million special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY's initial public offering was underwritten by Goldman Sachs & Co. and UBS Investment Bank, and its common stock, units and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols DMYT, DMYT-UN and DMYT-WT, respectively. More information can be found at www.dmytechnology.com.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates four ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

