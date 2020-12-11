Premium Beverage Brand Electrolit Partners with BLAZE Public Relations to Boost Nationwide Awareness

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations, a Santa Monica-based PR agency specializing in consumer lifestyle brands, announced the addition of Electrolit to their growing roster of clients in the functional beverage category. Electrolit, the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients, has secured this partnership to grow brand recognition and influence in U.S. markets.

"We have experienced great organic expansion and demand from consumers since launching in the U.S., but we foresee opportunity for more," said Caridid Ochoa, Commercial Director with Electrolit. "BLAZE's success with many leading brands will elevate Electrolit to become a true category leader as we explore opportunities beyond our immediate market."

Through a creative approach supporting the brand's unique hydration benefits, product launches and line extensions, and substantial donation campaigns, Blaze will activate multi-tiered media and influencer approaches to garner buzz.

"Electrolit has an impressive line of products and a solid distribution footprint, and with our PR support, we will expand brand recognition even further," said BLAZE PR President, Matt Kovacs. "Our experience and results with related campaigns perfectly position us to do so."

Recent growth initiatives have led Electrolit to introduce three new flavors and widen its distribution channels to include multiple convenience store chains. In addition to their current partnerships with major retailers and grocers such as Walmart and Kroger, Electrolit can be purchased on Amazon.com and other online channels. Every Electrolit beverage is scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose to provide complete hydration and electrolytes. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

ABOUT BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the market share. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. For more information, visit blazepr.com .

