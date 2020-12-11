Adverty partners with InMobi, further strengthening in-game advertising's programmatic reach

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ) announces partnership with global mobile-first advertising technology company InMobi to enable more advertisers to leverage market-leading programmatic in-game offering. The partnership is set to launch during Q1 2021, once the technical integration of platforms has been completed.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators, has announced a partnership with global ad exchange, InMobi, in order to increase its programmatic reach for brands and advertisers looking to enter the increasingly important world of gaming.

Adverty delivers unobtrusive advertising which connects brands and audiences through its revolutionary and patented technology built specifically for gaming, while InMobi's industry leading mobile marketing technology is connected to every relevant programmatic DSP allowing advertisers and publishers to engage consumers through contextual mobile advertising. The partnership will allow its buy-side clients to access innovative formats in mobile games at scale within Adverty's platform. The partnership is set to launch during Q1 2021, once the technical integration of platforms has been completed.

"There is significant demand for Adverty's seamless in-game inventory at scale and this development enables our team to bring it to a wider range of brands and agencies," says Niklas Bakos, CEO of Adverty. "Advertisers are certainly waking up to the untapped potential of this burgeoning media channel."

Earlier this year, Adverty launched a world-first In-Menu™ format, which enables deeply integrated, contextually relevant IAB display banner ads in between gameplay. This latest offering enhances a highly innovative product suite that also allows brands and programmatic partners to take over billboards and other virtual outdoor sites within games thanks to its In-Play™ offerings.

"As the leading global independent advertising platform across mobile apps, mobile websites and connected TV, InMobi has enabled the world's biggest brand advertisers to connect with audiences through the apps they use everyday," said David Di Angelo, VP of Marketplace Development at InMobi. "With this new partnership with Adverty, InMobi is able to provide even more opportunities for brands to effectively reach and engage with premium gaming audiences through non-intrusive in-game ads that blend seamlessly into the gaming experience."

Industry figures are increasingly recognising gaming's importance as one of the most significant entertainment media channels. The latest figures from games analytics provider, NewZoo, show that the global gaming market currently comprises some 2.7 billion users, valued at USD 160 billion - and it is expected to reach 3.1 billion users and a value of over USD 200 billion by 2023.

There is therefore a huge opportunity for forward-thinking brands to leverage this market with programmatic advertising - mindful of the fact that programmatic ad transactions now make up 84.5% of the digital display ad market, with a total estimated spend of $80 billion in the US alone next year, according to eMarketer.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Bakos, CEO

Phone: +46 733 28 1110

E-mail: nb@adverty.com

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 11th of December 2020.

Augment Partners AB, phone +46 8-505 65 172, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

