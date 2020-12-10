Weedoo Awarded GSA MAS Contract to Provide Waterway Weed and Contaminant Removal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weedoo Greenboat, Inc is proud to announce that we are now a GSA Schedule Contract holder. As a holder of a GSA Schedule Contract, Weedoo is a preferred source for government buyers. This milestone positions the company to earn government contracts by streamlining the ordering process. Weedoo has earned its position as the industry's leading manufacturer of environmental workboats and amphibious work equipment.

Based in South Florida, with over 20 years experience, Weedoo Workboats are rugged machines designed to tackle the toughest jobs in the most extreme and challenging aquatic conditions. From shallow water operation with our revolutionary TC Series Workboat (which has been hailed as a skid steer on water) to swamp or wastewater retention pond cleanup with our amphibious machinery. Our breadth of products allows for productive, efficient, and effective remediation whether it be on the water, in wetlands, or the mainland. We value our natural resources and will win the fight to restore our waterways!

Weedoo's GSA MAS Contract Number is 47QMCA20D0042. Federal agencies can utilize our company's GSA MAS Contract to secure workboats at pre-negotiated pricing, terms, and conditions. For more information on purchasing Weedoo products/services through the GSA MAS Contract, please call 561-204-5765.

"We are very pleased to be recognized as a GSA contract holder," said Weedoo CEO Tara Lordi. "When it comes to eco-friendly mechanical harvesting, this will simplify ordering for our customer agencies, saving them time and administrative costs."

Weedoo Boats are manufactured in the USA in West Palm Beach, Florida.

