Ombori and Bambuser Enter Strategic Partnership for Digital Omnichannel Experiences - Launching Virtual Queuing System

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live shopping provider Bambuser and interactive retail technology company Ombori today announce a strategic partnership to jointly launch the next generation of digital store experiences.

For several years, retail has faced new challenges and changed at a rapid pace. As a consequence of the ongoing pandemic, that pace of change has increased dramatically, exposing today's retailers to the immediate need to transform their stores for imminent consumer needs, behavioral changes, and trends.

Ombori Grid is a platform that powers digital experiences in physical spaces by offering ready-to-use, customizable, modular solutions for interactive screens and mobile devices in-store. One-to-One is a SaaS solution and part of Bambuser's Live Video Shopping suite that allows retailers to offer highly-personal live streaming interactions with experts from across store locations to shoppers directly via mobile, tablet, or computer.

Ombori and Bambuser have today teamed up to offer the next generation of innovative solutions to support retailers in their ambitions of creating seamless omnichannel experiences. The new partnership combines Ombori's re-usable architecture's strength and flexibility that bridges Cognitive Services, IoT, Mobile Phones, and Digital Signage with Bambuser's proprietary live streaming solutions.

By using Omni-queue, the store staff can handle a combination of physical and online visitors in the same queue, which creates efficient use of staff resources. At the same time, a visitor can easily be switched to an online specialist in a different location (eg, in another store or working remotely) to give them the best possible service. The companies' first joint customer is Kjell & Company, one of Scandinavia's leading consumer electronics retailers.

Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of Ombori, said, "Together with Bambuser, we will offer the market's most efficient omnichannel solution for gaining and retaining customers. The entire workflow will be automated, which creates a friction-free process and a clear overview of the workload throughout the chain. This leads to more productivity, increased customer satisfaction, and hence profitability."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, said, "By integrating our technology with Ombori, the retailer will have an easy-to-use system that the staff uses. They just need to `call on the next customer,' and the system selects the right visitor, whether it is a digital ticket, a paper ticket, or a pre-booked visit. The connection between Ombori and Bambuser is super strong because then the employee can work in the same queuing system, regardless of whether it is a physical customer visit or an online visit."

Martin Knutson, CTO of Kjell & Company, said, "We always strive to create the best possible experience for our customers. Together with Bambuser and Ombori, we will transform our online queue system into a new central Omni-queue. We look forward to having all our customer interactions regardless of channel in a customized and streamlined system where all our resources, online and offline, can build and support each other."

Bambuser, Ombori, and Kjell & Company will make a joint appearance at Ombori's Special Event today at 5 PM CET (8 AM PT, 11 AM ET) that will be broadcasted here: https://youtu.be/Y_EpQ8B2OKk

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

Ombori, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, creates interactive technology for retailers worldwide. These include in-store kiosks and installations, payment systems, digital signage, sales support tools, and mobile apps. It has clients in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the USA.

