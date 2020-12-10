Major UK public transport provider renews Contract with MiX Telematics

BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics ((JSE: MIX, NYSE:MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that Translink, Northern Ireland 's prominent public transport provider, has opted to continue its partnership with MiX Telematics via a contract renewal.

Translink operates coach, bus and train services that connect cities, towns and villages throughout the region and includes some cross-border routes.

"We've been working with MiX Telematics for the past 10 years. This long-term partnership is a continuous collaboration with the MiX customer success team to improve on our KPIs using MiX's interactive dashboards, including a reduction in harsh braking, harsh accelerating and excessive idling," says David Curry, General Manager at Translink.

The renewal is testament to the impactful results that characterise the 10-year partnership. The fleet, comprising 1,400 vehicles benefits from the connected MiX Fleet Manager solution alongside real-time, in-cab feedback that helps to coach drivers on safer and more efficient driving. Senior Translink stakeholders utilize interactive dashboards to drive KPI achievements.

"MiX Telematics is delighted to extend our valued relationship with the team at Translink and we are excited to continue our journey to further improve Translink's fleet safety, vehicle efficiency and passenger satisfaction key performance indicators," comments Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer of MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than three quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:MIXT).For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

