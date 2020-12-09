Cité 3000 Project Will Break Ground in 2021 with Construction by Hardware Retailer Canac

CONTRECŒUR, QC, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The city of Contrecœur and partners Grilli Samuel Consortium Immobilier and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ today announced that the Cité 3000 project in Contrecoeur will break ground in 2021 with the construction of a Canac warehouse-store. The Cité 3000 commercial hub is part of Québec's maritime strategy, which calls for the development of the Contrecœur-Varennes industrial port zone.

Start of infrastructure work

"The Cité 3000 project is moving forward now that city of Contrecœur has obtained all the government authorizations required to start building the roundabout from Highway 30 and Montée de la Pomme d'Or. This work, which is necessary for the development of the commercial hub, will begin in spring 2021. I'm excited to see this project, which is important for our local and surrounding residents, come to life. Canac's arrival will create many jobs in the near future and this commercial milestone, awaited by the population, means that 2021 will be a year of economic projects in Contrecoeur that will positively impact both local shopping and community life," said Contrecoeur Mayor Maud Allaire.

"Construction of Canac's 32nd branch is expected to start next summer, once infrastructure work has begun by the city. Our new 43,000-square-foot store and 31,000-square-foot warehouse will allow us to serve Contrecoeur's rapidly growing population and will create over 125 jobs," said Canac President Pierre Laberge.

"Other merchants besides Canac and a hotel banner are showing an interest in the area. Our goal is to attract popular banners in order to serve the needs of people living in the area and workers employed at this commercial hub and eventually at the industrial hub. The development of the latter is directly related to the expansion of the Port of Montréal, which according to public information is slated to begin in 2021 and end in 2024 with the opening of the Contrecoeur terminal. The schedule is therefore timed to coincide with the construction of this ambitious project," said Yves H. Samuel, president of Grilli Samuel Consortium Immobilier.

It will be recalled that the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and contractor Grilli Samuel Consortium Immobilier acquired 4.3 million square feet of land in the Contrecœur in order to build two strategic hubs. The first, Cité 3000, is a commercial hub located near highway 30 consisting of 2 million square feet of land slated for commercial buildings and a highway service area. The second, Technopôle Contrecœur, will house 40% of the buildings and is located along the Saint-Lawrence River, near the CN rail line, the Énergir natural gas system and Route 132. It consists of 2.3 million square feet of land divided into about 15 lots slated for the construction of value-added warehouses and distribution centres capable of handling large volumes.

About Canac

Canac is the first independent hardware and construction materials chain from the Québec City region. With over 145 years of experience, Canac espouses a philosophy that models hardware stores of the past, delivering personalized service through its qualified employees, trained at its Emploi-Québec-accredited training centre. Canac serves both contractors and do-it-yourselfers, offering products at unbeatable prices.

Since its acquisition by Groupe Laberge in 1985, the company has been fuelling its growth by opening modern hardware stores and renovating existing ones to better meet consumer needs and expectations. The new branch in Contrecœur is consistent with management's vision for growth and the future. Canac has over 4,200 part- and full-time workers.

About Grilli Samuel Consortium Immobilier

Grilli Samuel Consortium Immobilier is a multidisciplinary firm specializing in residential, commercial and industrial development in the Montréal and Québec City areas. Grilli Samuel is recognized for its in-depth knowledge of the real estate market, for delivering quality projects and for using a personalized approach. www.grillisamuel.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at May 31, 2020, the Fonds immobilier had 58 projects worth $3.7 billion in progress, 80 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land for development and $115 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

