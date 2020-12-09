Risk Placement Services Selects Cogitate Digital Insurance

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions, a future-ready P&C insurance technology innovator, announced today that Risk Placement Services (RPS)—the country's largest managing general agency with 80 branch offices and satellite locations—will be digitizing their system with Cogitate Digital Insurance for personal lines. This implementation allows RPS to position themselves for continued business growth. Cogitate will start with two carriers in five states that specialize in HO3 (Standard Homeowners Policy) and DP3 (Dwelling Fire Policy) with a goal of expanding to all fifty states and increasing the number of carriers and product lines in the coming years.

Arvind Kaushal, Co-Founder & CEO of Cogitate, explains, "Our digital platform will empower RPS' channel partners with modern future-ready technology that improves distribution with on-demand access and insight to grow their businesses. RPS will also be able to provide an optimal digital customer experience similar to digital MGAs. During the integration, RPS will continue to do business as usual—as their current processes will be uninterrupted—since Cogitate's Platform can seamlessly integrate with existing core insurance systems."

"We are very excited about working with Cogitate. Their innovative digital platform will further strengthen our ability to offer an unmatched channel partner and end user customer experience. Also this technology offers straight through processing with built in workflows for Underwriter approvals which will make it easy for our channel partners and customers to do business with us," said Brian Foley, Personal Lines Practice Leader for RPS.

Cogitate Digital Insurance provides insurance carriers, MGAs, wholesalers and program managers with future-ready ways of conducting business. It offers an array of insurance technologies, from digital sales and service infrastructure, integrated mobile apps and chatbots to artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics.

About RPS

Risk Placement Services (RPS) is a Managing General Agent/Underwriting Manager and nationally focused wholesale insurance broker. It has ranked in the top five in every insurance industry category and has been consistently rated as the largest MGA in the country for several years. Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, the organization has more than 80 branch office and satellite locations. RPS is comprised of four divisions, National Brokerage, MGA/Binding, Programs, and Standard Lines. It is also focused on the Environmental, Healthcare, Transportation, and Executive Line segments of the insurance marketplace. For every one of its programs and products, RPS works only with top-rated admitted and non-admitted carriers.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops innovative technology products for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Cogitate helps a variety of insurance providers transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products enable insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses. Cogitate is Headquartered in Marietta, GA, and has a major development center in Navi Mumbai, India.

