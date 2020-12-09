UK HealthCare Selects Hyland For Enterprise Medical Imaging

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK HealthCare, the campus-based healthcare system for the University of Kentucky, has chosen Hyland Healthcare's enterprise medical imaging solutions to consolidate and centrally manage images across the organization.

For the first stage of the medical imaging project, Hyland will install its Acuo Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) that will provide a single imaging repository that communicates seamlessly with UK HealthCare's EMR. The VNA will support multiple department workflows and data ownership. As part of its enterprise imaging strategy, UK HealthCare will also implement the Hyland's enterprise, diagnostic viewer, NilRead for ophthalmology, endoscopy and surgical images and videos. The enterprise, diagnostic viewer allows clinicians to access, view and interpret images anytime, anywhere.

UK HealthCare is already implementing OnBase, Hyland Healthcare's industry-leading content services platform, as it transitions to a new electronic medical records (EMR) system. The combination of both Hyland's content services and enterprise imaging solutions will allow UK Healthcare to harness all of their unstructured content, and make it available to clinicians at the point of care which reduces the need to search for patient information and improves the patient experience.

The Hyland Healthcare team is working with UK HealthCare IT staff to plan for these projects that will enable the execution of a complete enterprise imaging strategy which will improve collaboration, enhance IT efficiencies, increase clinician and patient satisfaction and most importantly – deliver the best care.

Hyland Healthcare's enterprise imaging solutions solve a common challenge for health systems of medical images being hidden in multiple PACS, legacy archives, specialty department imaging systems and even CDs and DVDs. Hyland Healthcare's solutions enable health systems to capture, manage, view and share all imaging-related content to support enhanced clinical decision making.

"Our enterprise imaging solutions will play an important role in supporting UK HealthCare's Epic EMR with image and content management," said Sandra Lillie, director of enterprise imaging sales at Hyland. "This strategy, together with its EMR integration with OnBase, will give UK HealthCare the critical digital tools that build on its technology leadership to improve the quality of care."

For more information about Hyland Healthcare's solutions supporting global healthcare organizations' digital transformation journeys, visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing clinical documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440-788-4988

megan.larsen@hyland.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-healthcare-selects-hyland-for-enterprise-medical-imaging-301189665.html

SOURCE Hyland