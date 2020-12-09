Barchart and Urner Barry Partner on Distribution for Benchmark Protein Prices

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries; and Urner Barry, the leading publisher of market news and prices for the food industry, jointly announce a data and price distribution partnership for the global food and beverage market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Urner Barry will join Barchart's cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), where their benchmark poultry, egg, meat, and seafood prices will be made available to Barchart's user base of commodity professionals and food buyers. Users who are interested in accessing Urner Barry's data can subscribe directly within cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel , or through an enterprise API data solution alongside Barchart's extensive data catalog .

"The cmdty Pricing Network is quickly becoming the leading source for commodity buyers and producers to access physical commodity prices, and we're thrilled to expand our offering with benchmark pricing for poultry, meat and seafood through this new partnership with Urner Barry," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Urner Barry is the standard for reference pricing across global protein markets and together we can help ingredient buyers and strategic sourcing teams make more informed decisions."

"We are excited to partner with Barchart and look forward to contributing to the growth of the cmdty Pricing Network," said Urner Barry CEO Joe Muldowney. "Urner Barry has been providing benchmark pricing to the food trade for more than 160 years and this relationship with Barchart is a great opportunity to offer our data to an even wider audience."

To learn more or to subscribe to Urner Barry's pricing data, please click here .

Barchart's cmdty Pricing Network is designed to increase transparency in global commodity markets by facilitating access to global commodity prices from leading brokerages and traders of physical commodities. To apply for membership to the cmdty Pricing Network, and unlock access to Barchart's broad distribution footprint, please click here .

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Urner Barry

Urner Barry is the leading provider of actionable intelligence to stakeholders in the poultry, egg, meat, seafood, and related segments of the food industry. For over 160 years, Urner Barry's distinguished team of trusted market experts have been relied upon to provide independent and comprehensive market coverage to our client base. Our proprietary market prices, news, and analysis offer subscribers a 360-degree view of the markets that allows individuals to negotiate with confidence and formulate sound business decisions. Price history, in-depth analysis of key market drivers, import and export trade data, global news, forecasting and bespoke consultancy services are all available from Urner Barry. For more information, please visit www.urnerbarry.com

