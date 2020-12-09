Amazon PPC Strategy Company Shares Benefits of Promotions for Holiday Season

SHROPSHIRE, England, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon PPC strategy company Sponsored Profit shares with online sellers the potential benefits to running Amazon promotions during the holiday season. The company also offers its top tips for running promotions in conjunction with Amazon PPC. The company is well known for its simple yet proven system designed to help Amazon sellers simplify their PPC to get better results and increase profits.

This time of year is exceptionally busy for the online retail sector. With more American shoppers doing their holiday shopping online, many Amazon sellers are wondering if now is the ideal time to run a promotion.

"Creating an Amazon promotion or coupon on Amazon has several benefits," says a spokesperson for the company. "Promotions can help to improve the discoverability of your brand and products, boost conversion, increase sales and highlight your products in the shopping results."

During the Christmas shopping season, it is projected that Americans will spend more than $400 billion on gifts. Furthermore, a recent survey shows a tremendous shift in shopping habits; 93.55% of people report that they will be doing their holiday shopping online in 2020. "A significant increase in online shoppers at this time means brands will instantly be reaching a much larger audience," the company adds.

The company also highlights its top three tips on how online sellers can get the most out of their promotions this holiday season:

Pick top products. A brand should focus on its best-selling and highest-converting products to maximize growth opportunities and get the best return on investment (ROI). Be sure to stock inventory. Although it may sound obvious, having sufficient inventory is essential. Running out of stock during a promotion not only disappoints customers — it doesn't go over well with Amazon and can seriously affect product visibility; Amazon's A9 algorithm gives priority to sellers who keep a high in-stock rate. Optimize product listings. The goal is to convert as many clicks as possible into sales with a compelling product offer. High-quality product images are especially important Furthermore, persuasive sales copy with the right keywords in the right places, and strong brand messaging will keep shoppers on the product page for longer, thereby improving the chances of making the sale.

The company spokesperson concludes, "The type of promotion you choose depends on your marketing goals and, more importantly, your budget and profit margins. Whatever your goals are, make sure that you know your numbers so you can still come out on top and finish Q4 strong. Good luck!"

