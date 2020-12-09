Healthycell Partners With KeHE to Launch Its Microgel™ Line of Pill-Free Supplements at Retail Stores Nationwide

VERONA, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-Generation, ultra-absorption MICROGEL™ supplements are now available through KeHE, including Focus+Recall, REM Sleep, Bioactive Multi, Vegan Essentials, and Immune Super Boost.

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, ecommerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation, with over 5,500 employees.

"The category experts at KeHE are top-tier, and we're excited about this partnership that will bring the most effective, pill-free supplement alternative to the 40% of American adults who have difficulty swallowing pills," commented Healthycell CEO Douglas Giampapa.

About Healthycell



Led by award-winning physicians and scientists, Healthycell is the world's leading innovator of nutritional microgels – a new category of dietary supplements based on advanced food science designed to provide maximum bioavailability, enabling people to absorb nutrients into their bloodstream and then into cells, where they work to improve health. By solving the challenges of traditional tablets, capsules, and powders, Healthycell is changing the way people take supplements. Its MICROGEL™ supplements combine the power of maximum absorption with a great tasting, easy to swallow, convenient gel pack, offering a better way to supplement the diet, especially for pill-averse people. Healthycell is on a crusade to change the way millions of people globally take nutritional supplements every day, to help them reach their potential. For more information, please visit www.healthycell.com.

About MICROGEL™



MICROGEL™ is the next-generation nutrient delivery technology replacing tablets, capsules, and powders. Formulated by world-leading nutritional scientists, this unique micro gel technology is designed for maximum absorption of ingredients into the body by releasing extremely small, soluble, ultra-bioavailable nutrient particles in the digestive tract. Produced exclusively in the USA from premium ingredients, MICROGEL™ also offers a more natural way to supplement the diet by eliminating the need for synthetic binding glues, fillers, coatings, and anti-caking agents listed as "other ingredients" in many supplements.

