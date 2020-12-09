Pack Health Announces Partnership with Pennington Biomedical Research Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital health coaching company Pack Health and Pennington Biomedical Research Center, a campus of Louisiana State University, today announced their ongoing partnership in the approval of Pack Health's weight management program for individuals that are overweight or obese. Pennington Biomedical, one of the top obesity research centers in the world, is collaborating with Pack Health to ensure the validity and effectiveness of Pack Health's evidence-based weight management program.

Pack Health's digital, omnichannel program includes evidence-based, original content in the form of worksheets, videos, lessons, and articles that are all aligned to standards of care and the latest practice guidelines. Pennington Biomedical collaborated with Pack Health to ensure that members continue to engage with content guided by the latest obesity and weight management research. Pack Health creates all of its chronic disease management programs in-house, based upon existing medical literature and consistent feedback from key opinion leaders and institutions within each program's specialty area.

"We've worked hard to create and deliver engaging, evidence-based content to members of our weight management program. We feel very privileged to have our program validated by Pennington Biomedical Research Center," says Dhiren Patel, PharmD, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Pack Health. "Knowing their organization supports and approves of our work helps continue to push us forward to develop meaningful engagement that provides lifestyle and behavior-change support to individuals with obesity."

Upon enrollment, each member of Pack Health's weight management program is assigned a personal Health Advisor. Health Advisors engage with members on a one-to-one basis over a three-month period using a combination of one weekly coaching call and four digital nudges, or personalized follow-ups conducted via text or email. The program has resulted in clinically significant improvements in weight loss, body mass index, and prevalence of obesity.

To learn more about Pack Health and their weight management program, visit www.packhealth.com.

About Pennington Biomedical Research Center

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and dementia. It is an affiliate campus of Louisiana State University and conducts basic, clinical, and population research. The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 500 employees within a network of 40 clinics, research laboratories, and 13 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is located in state-of-the-art research facilities on a 222-acre campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, employers, and CME companies.

Learn more at http://www.packhealth.com/.

Press Contact



Brittney Vigna

Marketing Manager

Pack Health

brittney@packhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pack-health-announces-partnership-with-pennington-biomedical-research-center-301189322.html

SOURCE Pack Health