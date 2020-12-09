Orolia's Distress Tracking Emergency Locator Transmitter Selected by Airbus for GADSS Compliance

GUIDEL, France, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia has been awarded a single source, multi-year program contract to supply its next-generation Emergency Locator Transmitter, Distress Tracking type (ELT-DT) for all Airbus aircraft programs.

The Ultima-DT is the latest Orolia ELT solution, based on its proven Kannad technology. It was developed in response to aviation safety mandates to enhance global aircraft tracking, following the MH370 and AF447 accidents. Per the ICAO Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety Systems (GADSS) recommendation and European Union mandate, all new aircraft delivered from January 2023 shall be able to autonomously report their location anywhere in the world and determine the end of flight location to help rescue teams locate aircraft and recover flight recorders.

Unlike automatic fixed ELTs which are stand-alone units, the Ultima-DT is tightly connected to the avionics system. It activates upon detection of potential distress and starts transmitting automatically while the aircraft is in flight. This next-generation ELT autonomously acquires the aircraft's location and sends a 406 MHz message in real time, including the accurate location, to the Cospas-Sarsat distress alert organization.

Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois said, "We are extremely proud to be selected by Airbus to provide, with the world's first aircraft manufacturer, compliance with the latest safety regulations. A single-source, multi-year program selection for the delivery of mandatory equipment is a testimonial to our innovation capabilities, the reliability of Orolia as a critical equipment manufacturer, and our know-how in terms of large and complex program management."

Orolia's Ultima-DT will be installed on a standard basis on all Airbus commercial aircraft programs, including the A220, A320 family, A330 and A350. First units will be delivered for final installation in 2022 to meet autonomous distress tracking requirements.

The Ultima-DT also ensures compliance with EASA/FAA safety requirements for non-rechargeable lithium battery powered equipment. Orolia is also offering its portable Ultima-S ELT to meet these special conditions.

This equipment is part of a project that received funding from the European GNSS Agency under the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, grant agreement No 687554.

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions, even in GPS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

